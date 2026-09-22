Ace Combat 8 Wings of Theve pre-orders have taken flight on Xbox and PS5, and it's your only chance to grab The Belkan War as a bonus

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Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve launches October 2

Image of the PS5 and Xbox Ace Combat 8 box art on a blue GamesRadar+ background.
(Image credit: Future/Bandai Namco)
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A screenshot of the upcoming Xbox game, Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve

(Image credit: Bandai Namco Aces Inc)

Quick Pre-orders
US: $69 at Amazon
UK: £64.95 at Amazon

Ace Combat 8 Wings of Theve pre-orders took off this summer. But as the October 2 release date gets more into view, this is my reminder that picking it up ahead of time is the only way to nab a copy of the PS2 classic Ace Combat Zero: The Belkan War.

Pre-orders are available for $69.99 / £54.99 digitally on Steam, and there's a physical standard edition available for $69.99 / £64.95 (via Amazon) for the Xbox Series X and $69 / £64.95 (via Amazon) for PS5 players. For those who want more in-game goodies, there's also a Deluxe Edition available for $20 / £20 more, which piles in 3 days' early access, a Premium Ace Pass Plus Voucher, and a customizable cosmetic set. However, pre-ordering either will net you that coveted copy of Ace Combat Zero: The Belkan War, the game originally released on the PS2 in 2006.

If you don't want to miss out, pre-ordering is your only hope. Well, besides picking up a second-hand copy. Bandai Namco Brand Director Kazutoki Kono said it's "strictly prepared as a bonus" and that there are "no plans to sell it separately" in an interview with invenglobal earlier this month. Yet don't fret just yet, as I've gathered all the best US and UK retailer links below so you can catch the Ace Combat Zero bonus before Wings of Theve prepares for lift-off.

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve US pre-orders

Amazon│In Stock - $69Xbox: In stock - $69.99

Amazon│In Stock - $69

Amazon US has both standard and Deluxe editions of the game available to pre-order on PS5 or Xbox. Not only that, but you can also pre-order the official Hori Ace Combat 8 Flight Stick for $129.99 while you're there.

Xbox: In stock - $69.99

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BestBuy│In Stock - $69.99Xbox: In stock - $69.99

BestBuy│In Stock - $69.99

BestBuy is at the ready with its PS5 and Xbox copies of Ace Combat 8, and there are Deluxe Editions to go around too. Just be wary that if you grab your copy here, it could be delivered on "or shortly after" October 2.

Xbox: In stock - $69.99

View Deal
Walmart│In Stock - $69Xbox: In stock - $69.99

Walmart│In Stock - $69

If you prefer to get all your shopping done at Walmart you have your pick of standard and Deluxe PS5 and XBox copies of Ace Combat 8 on the lead up release.

Xbox: In stock - $69.99

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GameStop│In Stock - $69.99

GameStop│In Stock - $69.99

GameStop not only has plenty of PS5 and Xbox stock of both editions of Ace Combat 8, but the US game store has big green 'pre-order bonus' banners across its stock so you can be certain you'll receive Ace Combat Zero too.

Xbox: In stock - $69.99

View Deal

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve UK pre-orders

Amazon│In Stock - £64.95

Amazon│In Stock - £64.95

Amazon UK has both standard and Digital Deluxe stock to go around. Prime members will be able to take advantage of speedy shipping times, especially as the retailer is better at dropping new releases off on release day (at least in my experience).

Xbox: In stock - £64.95

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Very│In Stock - £64.95

Very│In Stock - £64.95

Very was also quick to list Ace Combat 8 Wings of Theve but not every copy of the game is in stock. While you can find the PS5 in both standard and deluxe, Xbox players can only get their hands on the pricier Deluxe copy here.

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TheGameCollection│In Stock - £64.95Xbox: In stock - £64.95

TheGameCollection│In Stock - £64.95

TheGameCollection is typically one of the best UK stores for pre-order discounts, but it's also stocking the game for its typical £64.95 price. You'll at least find both the standard and deluxe PS5 and Xbox versions here.

Xbox: In stock - £64.95

Currys│In Stock - £69.99Xbox: In stock - £69.99

Currys│In Stock - £69.99

Currys doesn't have any pounds shaved off the game's £69.99 MSRP here, but there's at least plenty of stock for both the PS5 and Xbox version of the game.

Xbox: In stock - £69.99

FAQ

Ace Combat 8 screenshot

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

When is the Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve release date?

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve launches on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on October 2, 2026.

Those who pre-order the Deluxe Edition of the game will get 3 days of early access.

Is there a Ace Combat 8 Wings of Theve Collector's Edition?

Ace Combat 8 Wings of Theve doesn't have what Bandai Namco has named a traditional "collector's edition" but there is a Joker Flight Pack version of the game, which includes the base game and Deluxe Edition content, including a "ACES at WAR A HISTORY 2029" Artbook, 2LP vinyl records, and a slipmat.

The Joker Flight Pack version is available to pre-order through the Bandai Namco online store, alongside a Premium Joker Flight Pack, which includes an XXL Gaming Mousepad with LED lighting and a woven patch.

Can you only receive Ace Combat Zero: The Belkan War through pre-ordering Ace Combat 8?

In order to receive Ace Combat Zero: The Belkan War as a bonus, you need to pre-order either a PC, PS5, or Xbox copy of Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve.

Bandai Namco Brand Director Brand Director Kazutoki Kono stated in an interview with invenglobal that they "consider 'Zero' a gift of sorts to players" who purchase a copy of Ace Combat 8, and there are no plans to sell it separately. This was also the case with Ace Combat 5, which was available as a pre-order bonus with Ace Combat 7.

Love physical games? Check out our Silent Hill Townfall pre-order and Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake pre-order pages.

Rosalie Newcombe
Rosalie Newcombe
Hardware Editor

Ever since I first held a NES controller in my hand I've been obsessed with gaming, and the hardware it runs on. I could hook up a NES and SNES to a telly, without instructions, before I could walk. Even now, nothing is more exciting then taking a console, or handheld, out the box for the first time and setting it up. This obsession transformed into a love of games and game music, which lead to my music degree and dream of becoming the Scottish Nobuo Uematsu. After sharing my love of games through music, I began to share my love through words on sites like TechRadar and iMore. This lead to becoming a Hardware staff writer for PCGamesN, and later the Senior Tech Writer for Dexerto, covering all things Steam Deck, PlayStation and Nintendo. With that experience, I was able to level up as Hardware Editor for GamesRadar+, where I'm still just as Nintendo, PlayStation and gaming tech obsessed as ever.

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