It turns out the Resident Evil movie's most terrifying zombie monster was performed practically, and it's seriously impressive

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That terrifying zombie creature was practical

Austin Abrams as Bryan in Resident Evil
(Image credit: Sony)

The most terrifying zombie creature in the Resident Evil movie was actually performed by real stunt people, a new video has shown.

In the film, a horrifying amalgamation of all the zombified victims so far chases Austin Abrams's Bryan around on his quest to reach the Raccoon City hospital. It rolls around in a tangle of limbs, and it pursues Bryan all the way to the end.

The film's movement coordinator, Jakub Hudlický, shared a video to his Instagram of the performers tied together and producing the creature's creepy rolling motion.

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"Let’s take it all the way back to the beginning – July '25 – when @filmka_stunt_team, @cirk_la_putyka and I first came together to explore one big question: how can the Merged Monster moooove?" he wrote in the caption to the post.

A post shared by Jakub Hudlický (@jakubhudlicky)

Now, it's not totally clear if the final version we see in the movie is performed practically, or if this was just a test for VFX reference. Still, it's very impressive.

The zombie monster can't actually be found in any of the Resident Evil games, fitting with Zach Cregger's assertion before the film was released that it would not be directly adapting the games but rather be inspired by them. The movie takes place "on the periphery" of Resident Evil 2.

The Resident Evil movie has been incredibly well received, scoring 96% on Rotten Tomatoes. Our own Resident Evil movie review awards the film 4 stars, and it reads: "Frightening, funny and exceedingly bloody, Zach Cregger's Resident Evil is a horror-comedy to match the best the genre has to offer, and an easy frontrunner for the best video game movie to date. Cregger's hot streak continues."

You can watch Resident Evil in theaters now. For more, check out our guide to the Resident Evil movie ending explained.

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Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.

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