Fire Emblem and Hades-inspired RPG flees from Ocarina of Time remake: "Definitely not because Zelda shadowdropped its release date right after we announced ours"

Food Devils, a "spicy" take on Fire Emblem and Hades with a distinct focus on the culinary craft, is now releasing a little sooner than originally planned. It's all thanks to The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake.
Have you seen the anime Delicious in Dungeon? If not, you should go and do that. If you have seen it, you'll likely remember it fondly when you hear what you'll be doing in Food Devils. Studio Daimon describes the game as "tactical combat where you literally cook your enemies," and that seems to be at the center of the main gameplay loop.
In Food Devils, you're the last living chef in a post-apocalyptic world, tasked with luring world-weary adventurers with the scents and tastes of delicious food... made of monsters. "See that pesky monster over there? That’s your dinner! Plan your tactics in ever-changing biomes full of tricky maps, and scavenge as many ingredients as you can," reads a tweet from Studio Daimon announcing a November 5 release date, published on September 7, one day before Nintendo surprise-revealed the Ocarina of Time remake's release date of... November 5. Yikes.
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"WHOOPSIE we were just kidding, the game isn't releasing on Nov. 5th anymore, and definitely not because Zelda shadowdropped its release date right after we announced ours," reads a new tweet from Daimon with an updated release date. "You'll get your dose of 'indie spicy Fire Emblem' even sooner now, when FOOD DEVILS releases on Nov. 3rd!"
Honestly, this is all good news for us on the receiving end of both of these games. We're still getting the Ocarina of Time remake, but now we're getting a weird, super fun sounding, food-focused tactical RPG a couple of days early. And we get to call Food Devils an "indie spicy Fire Emblem" without an ounce of shame, because that's what the developer itself is calling it. And a lot of us are aware Food Devils exists because of this little release date snafu. And I got to recommend Delicious in Dungeon, one of the rare anime series that doesn't put me to sleep these days. That's what I call a feel-good Friday story.
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