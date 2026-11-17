Creative decision-making for a sequel can be a tricky push-pull between the devs and fan feedback. Ultimately, the team has to discern what's actionable from player feedback. But that insight can be invaluable. One of the central figures in Final Fantasy 7: Revelation is adamant that, while some of what fans had to say is being used, the game's vision stems first and foremost from the people on the ground who made it.
Naoki Hamaguchi, the director of Revelation and overseer of the Final Fantasy 7 remake trilogy, explained his perspective on Twitter. "We believe it's our responsibility as creators to decide the major direction of the story, rather than having it shaped by fan reactions," he says. "Together with a new generation of developers, we're reimagining Final Fantasy 7 for today."
His distinction between the narrative elements is crucial here because there's a difference between writing and storytelling, and between the mechanics. The latter can, and I would argue should, be more open to player experience, because you want any given release to be comfortably playable to as much of your desired community as possible.
Hamaguchi says as much in a follow-up tweet, nodding in particular to people who use the accessibility options. "We truly value your feedback when it comes to usability and the overall gameplay experience," he writes. "The feedback we've received from the previous two games has helped shape the experience of Final Fantasy 7: Revelation."
Such tweaks matter to making sure fans can fully enjoy the game and its narrative the way the devs would like. The more ways to customize the gameplay, the better for everyone.
And don't forget, this is the big crescendo, where Cloud and his cohorts face Sephiroth for the fate of the planet, Aerith in tow. It's going to be massive, and probably a bit confusing, because of the wibbly-wobbly timeline stuff that's happened so far. Regardless of whether you can make heads or tails of what's going on, you can be sure the combat and exploration in Square Enix's game will be smooth.
Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
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