Until last month, Exodus' adoption of the mantle of 'Mass Effect spiritual successor' had been relatively gradual. As a party-based sci-fi RPG made by BioWare veterans, the comparison was inevitable, but it wasn't until the sudden closure of BioWare and cancelation of Mass Effect 5 that Exodus became the sole means by which that lineage would be continued. For its leading voice actors, announced today, that means being thrust into the limelight with perhaps a little more attention being paid than they were expecting.
As with Mass Effect's Commander Shepard, Exodus' lead character, Jun Aslan, will be playable as either a male or female character. Male Jun will be played by Stephen Oyoung, who has a handful of performance capture roles, most notably as Martin Li / Mr Negative in the Marvel's Spider-Man games. Carina Conti, who plays the female version of Jun, had her first and only video game role as Isabella Torrisi in last year's Mafia: The Old Country. But for both actors, the realities of shooting a sprawling, choice-based RPG offer a new challenge as performers.
"When you're in the volume with a linear game," Oyoung explains, "you're just shooting the scene as it is." But with Exodus, production had a choice to make: Do you "shoot an entire path and then go back" to where different parts of the story branch away from one another, or "stop, and [...] literally have to physically map out where we are"? Archetype chose the latter option, but Conti says that even without having to retrace their steps over and over, the process was "much harder" than their previous role.
"There were so many times in the recording process where I said 'I can't believe they chose to do this'," she says. "This is just objectively so much more expensive, so much more time-consuming, so much more complicated." That complexity, from a performer's standpoint, stems not just from holding together multiple branches of a story, but from having to wind back the clock to entire dialogue choices or even character perspectives that are entirely different from the previous scene. Exodus' morality system frames choices as either Paladin or Immortal paths, something that Conti says "was a really unique challenge" to record.
"You have to flip from recording one version of reality to another version of reality where you don't feel the way that you did in the first one," Conti says. But that challenge is one that both actors rose to: "I think as actors, you're always doing that," says Oyoung. "The wonderful thing was that you could say the [line], and then there is that other thing that you wanted to say as well, and you get that opportunity to play it." For Conti, the process was "exactly what it means to be able to take a note. You've created the character within yourself - you know what you yourself would naturally default to doing, but then you have to be willing to take the director's input, a note from creative, and you have to be willing to accept that this character is going to do something other than what you had originally decided."
Timey-wimey
That rewriting of realities is true of most RPGs, but Exodus presented an additional challenge for Conti and Oyoung: Time Dilation. As Jun jets off to distant corners of the galaxy at FTL speeds, time will pass more quickly for the friends they leave behind. That means that months or years might go by in what feels like just a few hours for Jun, and the impact of their choices will be felt over years or even decades. Despite the narrative complexity that offers, however, both Juns seemed to think they had the easier job as performers.
"I often joked with all of the other actors because they'd say to me 'you've got a tough job, you're in every scene'," says Oyoung. But his feelings were the opposite: "Most of them change a lot because of time dilation. Whereas, as Jun, our toughest job was just to react with the proper emotion to that time change." Conti agrees - "It's much harder when you have to come up with all of the story of your life and the time that has passed on your own. We were lucky enough to have been fed all of the events, step-by-step. There are so many moments in the game that really shape Jun as a person, and we get to play all of that first-hand [...] whereas all of the other characters who might get left behind, we don't necessarily get to see all of the trials they're put through. And so those actors have to do all that work on their own, and decide how that changes the character. I think they had the much harder job."
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It's not just the supporting cast putting their own spin on a character, though. Conti and Oyoung say their respective versions of Jun have their own "flavor," helped in part by the fact that they never met to talk about the character on set. In fact, Conti spent days looking for Oyoung on set, expecting to see the male version of Jun looking back at her in the hallways, but he was never there. Oyoung recorded first, and cutscenes that were rendered around his performance meant that sometimes, Conti had to match his movements. But even so, she says "I would find it impossible to recreate exactly what Stephen did."
Exactly how Conti's version of Jun differs from Oyoung's is hard to tell - today's new trailer is our first look at Archetype's female lead, and a short video can never hope to capture the depth of a full-length RPG. But the pair are leaning into their differences; "Fundamentally we have different perspectives, but the sum of what makes up an actor will always translate differently," Conti says, inadvertently touching on the varying timelines and galaxies that will likely mean no two Exodus playthroughs will feel the same: "This is why you get a million different incredible versions of Hamlet, and you can keep watching it because it will continue to be different and contain multitudes and universes that the other actor couldn't bring."
I'm GamesRadar's Managing Editor for news, shaping the news strategy across the team. I started my journalistic career while getting my degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick, where I also worked as Games Editor on the student newspaper, The Boar. Since then, I've run the news sections at PCGamesN and Kotaku UK, and also regularly contributed to PC Gamer. As you might be able to tell, PC is my platform of choice, so you can regularly find me playing League of Legends or Steam's latest indie hit.
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