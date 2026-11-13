The Blood of Dawnwalker is getting New Game+ next week with patch bringing the level cap for the ex-Witcher devs' vampire RPG up to 100

Despite a number of nominations and bringing out one of the best vampire games of the modern era, The Blood of Dawnwalker didn't pick up any awards at the Golden Joystick Awards this week. It did come close, with a second place finish in PC Game of the Year and Best Storytelling, and a fifth place finish in Ultimate Game of the Year. The ex-CD Projekt Red devs at Rebel Wolves were happy with their performance, and clearly haven't let the narrow losses faze them, as the game's next major patch is coming very soon.
As announced by Rebel Wolves on Reddit, The Blood of Dawnwalker 1.2 update releases next week. This update will include balance changes with enemy health pools and ability use being tweaked as well as terrain adjustments to improve movement around the world. But the headline act of this new update is New Game+ finally arriving in the game.
"If you completed the Epilogue, you can dive right back into Vale Sangora with New Game+." the post reads. As part of this mode, the level cap is being raised to 100, with enemies balanced and scaled accordingly. On top of that, items will receive New Game+ versions with updated stats, too.
The average playthrough of The Blood of Dawnwalker is around 25 hours according to HowLongToBeat, so this new addition should help you get even more out of what is considered "short" by RPG standards.
Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
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