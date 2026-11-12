Blood of Dawnwalker boss says it was a "remarkable experience" to go against Resident Evil: Requiem, Crimson Desert, and more at the Golden Joysticks – even if it didn't win

Last night we had this year's Golden Joysticks, and sadly, The Blood of Dawnwalker came up short despite a number of nominations. Developer Rebel Wolves is taking it in stride though, very much just happy to be in the conversation since this is literally the company's debut release.
"It's such a remarkable experience and an incredible honor to witness my fellow Rebel Wolves making this magic happen," Tomasz Tinc, chief publishing officer and co-owner of the studio, said on Twitter. "A privilege beyond words. Big congratulations to all the amazing nominees across all categories, all the winners, and everyone who released a game over the past 12 months."
He notes where exactly the historical RPG ranked across various categories. Fifth in Ultimate Game of the Year, second in PC Game of the Year, and second in Best Storytelling, where The Blood of Dawnwalker lost out to the likes of Dispatch, Resident Evil Requiem, and Crimson Desert.
Those are big games, made by veteran developers. In the case of Requiem, it's a well-received installment of a long-running series. There's no shame in losing out to such a game, least of all if you're competing for one of the biggest prizes of the whole ceremony.
Rebel Wolves took a large creative risk with The Blood of Dawnwalker. It's a blockbuster high-concept action RPG, wherein you have a limited time to save your family from vampires, sat amid the Carpathian Mountains of the 14th century.
Even with the studio's founders being ex-contributors to The Witcher 3, those are big swings. The fact it's worked out the way it has is commendable, as is losing out with grace. "These are challenging times for our industry, and there's nothing more encouraging than seeing developers applauding one another and celebrating each other's work," Tinc finishes.
Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
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