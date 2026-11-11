The Weeknd turning up to play Stellar Blade: Blood Rain shows the action RPG's appeal goes "beyond gaming" into "the wider cultural sphere," Shift Up says

Shift Up says Stellar Blade: Blood Rain is making solid progress toward reaching the quality highs the developers expect, and that more will be revealed "in stages." And if that doesn't get you excited, The Weeknd has played it and is a big fan.
As part of a new financial briefing to investors, the top brass at Shift Up has been taking questions about what's currently going on behind the scenes. One of which is, simply, how is Stellar Blade: Blood Rain getting on?
"Development of Stellar Blade: Blood Rain is progressing toward our target quality level under the principle of securing sufficient development time to deliver the highest level of completeness," Shift Up says, "and we plan to disclose information about the game in stages."
That means it's going alright, if you were wondering. Shift Up has previously spoken about setting a high bar and ensuring what the devs are making clears it with flying colors before putting a game in the public's hands. It's all pretty common speak when it comes to investor reports, though what comes next is anything but.
"Recently, global pop star The Weeknd visited our headquarters during his trip to Korea, toured the development floor, played the build in development first-hand and shared his affection for Stellar Blade," Shift Up continues. "This shows that Stellar Blade is establishing itself as a global IP drawing attention beyond gaming into the wider cultural sphere, and we will do our utmost in developing Stellar Blade: Blood Rain to live up to this interest."
I ain't here to tell people what they should like or not like, but it's the first time – and maybe last? – I've seen The Weeknd mentioned in an investor report. You know, those reports that are filled with numbers and are put together for people who are mainly interested in labor costs and ask why you can't just release more games to make more money while spending less money.
Anyway, I wonder if our Star Boy has played Goddess of Victory: Nikke. Much to ponder.
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I joined GamesRadar+ in May 2022 following stints at PCGamesN and PocketGamer.Biz, with some freelance for Kotaku UK, RockPaperShotgun, and VG24/7 thrown in for good measure. When I'm not running the news team on the games side, you'll find me putting News Editor duties to one side to play the hottest JRPG of 20 years ago or pillaging the depths of Final Fantasy 14 for a swanky new cloak – the more colourful, the better.
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