Despite GTA 6 being pitted against Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Take-Two boss has nothing but praise – Nintendo "should be proud" as the game is "terrific"

November 2026 has been pretty barren as far as major AAA releases are concerned, with publishers flooding the September and October 2026 markets, as well as February 2027, to avoid the monolith that is GTA 6.
Nintendo, however, is unbothered, moisturized, happy, in its lane, focused, and flourishing, as it released The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake regardless.
This led many to position the two as rivals, even going so far as a viral SNL sketch about the two November releases. There was even a comment from an Activision exec saying Nintendo's remake doesn't stack up against Modern Warfare 4 and GTA 6, which certainly has aged well, given that nobody is talking about the former anymore.
Speaking to GamesBeat, Zelnick was asked if he viewed Ocarina of Time as a competitor following its release last week and its status as the highest-rated game of 2026. He acknowledged GTA 6's November competitor, saying, "It's terrific, and they should be very proud of the title."
Zelnick adds, "In the entertainment business, you compete against everything and nothing." Why? "Because there are so many ways consumers can spend their time, and nothing, because if there’s nothing good out there, people don’t need to consume any of it."
He finishes off by saying that entertainment is not a "must-have" the way food is. Rather, it's a "want to have." That's why "it's our job to make the best entertainment on earth. When we do that, people will show up for it."
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Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
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