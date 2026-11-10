What are the mysterious Gossip Stones in Zelda Ocarina of Time?

Guides
By
Published

The Mysterious Stones in OoT are Gossip Stones, which you need the Mask of Truth to use

Link stands in front of a pair of Gossip Stones in the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake
(Image credit: Nintendo)
0

Gossip Stones in the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake are mysterious stones with faces painted on that appear frequently throughout the game, but don't seem to do anything when you interact with them. In fact, it's possible to go throughout the entirety of OoT without working out what Gossip Stones are for, but fortunately I can explain how to use them and how to get the item you need to get them to work below.

How to use Gossip Stones in Ocarina of Time

Link checks out the Mask of Truth in the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Gossip Stones have several functions, but the main one is locked off until you get the Mask of Truth, a reward for completing the Zelda Ocarina of Time Happy Mask Shop side quest, which begins in Hyrule Castle Town as a child (our guide will show you how to do that).

Once you have the Mask of Truth, all you need to do is equip it via the item menu (or up on the D-Pad) and interact with Gossip Stones.

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

At this point, they'll give you a clue or piece of advice relating to the area you're in. It might help you complete a puzzle, find a secret, or something else.

Link, wearing the Mask of Truth, gets a hint from a Gossip Stone in Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Gossip stones also have two other functions that you do not need the Mask of Truth to trigger:

  • Hit them with a sword to get them to tell you the in-game time.
  • Play them any song on your ocarina to get them to fill your magic bar.

Don't be confused by the Zelda Ocarina of Time Lost Woods, as our map and guide will show you how to find everything! Or to find a real spoilt fish, check out where to find Princess Ruto in Zelda Ocarina of Time.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.

Joel Franey
Joel Franey
Guides Editor, GamesRadar+

Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. While the FF7 Remake trilogy makes big changes it&#039;s all &quot;consistent&quot; with the original creators&#039; vision, says director Naoki Hamaguchi
    1
    Final Fantasy 7 Revelation's story changes are "not taking fan feedback into account really at all", says the remake director: "Paradoxically, that is actually better for the fans"
  2. 2
    GTA 6 won't run at 60fps even on PS5 Pro, but Sony's console does have an exclusive: ray-traced shadows and PSSR
  3. 3
    With AI usage on the rise, Nintendo exec says "it is important to offer unique entertainment experiences that are very Nintendo"
  4. 4
    Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake being "off to a great start" proves Switch 2 price hike isn't slowing momentum, Nintendo president says
  5. 5
    How to get inside the Phantom Blade Zero Crimson Manor