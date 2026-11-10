What are the mysterious Gossip Stones in Zelda Ocarina of Time?

Gossip Stones in the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake are mysterious stones with faces painted on that appear frequently throughout the game, but don't seem to do anything when you interact with them. In fact, it's possible to go throughout the entirety of OoT without working out what Gossip Stones are for, but fortunately I can explain how to use them and how to get the item you need to get them to work below.
How to use Gossip Stones in Ocarina of Time
The Gossip Stones have several functions, but the main one is locked off until you get the Mask of Truth, a reward for completing the Zelda Ocarina of Time Happy Mask Shop side quest, which begins in Hyrule Castle Town as a child (our guide will show you how to do that).
Once you have the Mask of Truth, all you need to do is equip it via the item menu (or up on the D-Pad) and interact with Gossip Stones.
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
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