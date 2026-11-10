GTA 6 won't run at 60fps even on PS5 Pro, but Sony's console does have an exclusive: ray-traced shadows and PSSR

GTA 6 will push PS5 and Xbox Series X|S to "their absolute limits," Rockstar Games says, but that doesn't mean we'll see the game run at 60fps on either platform.
In a new blog post shared today as GTA 6 preloads kick off for those who've pre-ordered digitally, Rockstar discusses what we can expect from the upcoming blockbuster's performance on your platform of choice. However, as previously anticipated, the devs have now confirmed a 30fps cap on both consoles.
"Grand Theft Auto 6 has been fully developed from the ground up to provide the best possible experience for the current generation of consoles, targeting 30 frames per second while pushing both platforms to their absolute limits to bring the vast and rich world of Leonida to life – while maintaining the density and visual fidelity of all its environments and inhabitants," Rockstar says.
This is unchanged on PS5 Pro, but owners of Sony's souped-up console can still expect other visual improvements, including ray-traced shadows. "The PlayStation 5 Pro offers breathtaking visuals, with improved clarity through PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) and ray-traced shadows only available on PlayStation 5 Pro," Rockstar adds.
Even those running the game on a regular PS5 can expect a great experience, though, it continues, once again reiterating that line that the game will "play best" on Sony's hardware. The PS5 version has "high-fidelity haptic feedback fully integrated across the game on DualSense controllers and adjustable via accessibility settings, improved spatial audio rendering so all in-game sounds take full advantage of Tempest 3D Audio, and improved load times, making Grand Theft Auto 6 play best on PlayStation 5 consoles."
Rockstar's only mention of Xbox in the blog post is regarding Xbox Cloud Gaming, on which GTA 6 will be available for Series X/S and even Xbox One owners. However, this version will use Series S graphics settings, so don't expect the best-looking version here.
The official confirmation of a 30fps GTA 6 is no doubt going to prove disappointing to some, but it's also not unexpected. After all, the footage shown in the big Netflix Extended Look ran at 30fps, and it was indicated by Rockstar lead Rob Nelson that – at the time of the big media previews – this was the frame rate that the game was running at. Tech analysts have previously stated that 60fps could be a challenge for the game even on PC, so this may be our lot – especially as Rockstar makes no mention of a performance mode to boost those frames on console at a later date.
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I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
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