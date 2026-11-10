With AI usage on the rise, Nintendo exec says "it is important to offer unique entertainment experiences that are very Nintendo"

A Nintendo exec has stressed the importance of creating the company's signature experiences with the rise of AI development.
During a recent investors' meeting attended by multiple Nintendo employees, a question was asked about the company's emphasis on game quality, noting that this, in turn, "seems to be lengthening the development period for each title." The question then poses how Nintendo plans to balance creativity with business management.
Yusuke Beppu, senior executive officer and corporate director for Nintendo, responds, "Development is the engine of Nintendo's competitiveness and value. Creating new and unique products is our top priority," adding that "balancing creativity and business is always challenging." Beppu continues, "Unless we satisfy consumers, our efforts will not lead us to good business results."
Beppu goes on to say that "technologies like the internet and AI have dramatically increased the amount of digital content available to the world," noting the sheer amount of free entertainment available. He also says "we are conducting business in an environment that is different from the past," and that given this increased competition, "it is important to offer unique entertainment experiences that are very Nintendo, so that consumers will choose Nintendo."
With the question itself about Nintendo's lengthy development periods, it's worth noting that Nintendo has been releasing games pretty much every month since the Nintendo Switch 2 launched, sometimes multiple, compared to the likes of Sony and Xbox; I'd say that's pretty fast. With or without AI.
Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
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