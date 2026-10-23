Nintendo mastermind Shigeru Miyamoto says AI "provides an opportunity to reflect on what's really important" in game dev, "which I think is a positive thing"

Shigeru Miyamoto, the Nintendo representative director and executive fellow behind titles like Super Mario and The Legend of Zelda, sees AI – as controversial as it may be – as a natural progression of technology.
The Nintendo mastermind says as much during a press conference reported by GameWatch (later translated from Japanese by VGC), first recalling past technological advancements.
"Our generation lived through a period of rapid computer development – a time when tools were constantly evolving, moving from typewriters to word processors," he explains, using design – or more specifically, lettering – as an example.
"In the past, for instance, designers were taught in school how to create beautiful lettering for posters; possessing that skill alone was enough to be called a 'designer.' Alternatively, one could simply take a design that was trending abroad, give it a 'Japanese-style' twist, and be labeled a designer."
Then, "computers and technology advanced," as Miyamoto says, and "a designer's true individual capabilities… finally came to the fore."
That's when he mentions AI: "I believe generative AI represents a similar shift." Miyamoto then draws a line between "creating" and the "labor" that's involved while creating.
"When you set out to create, you first establish a broad structure, then begin the hands-on work: the tasks that follow, such as filling in gaps or refining the details. The tricky part is that this labor can actually be quite enjoyable."
Miyamoto doesn't think hard or lengthy labor means a good product, however – and there could be danger in folks wrongly believing it does. "While the act of creation is inherently satisfying, there's a danger: one might find satisfaction in the labor itself and mistakenly believe that a high-quality piece of work has been created."
In that regard, the Nintendo legend views AI as a potential asset rather than a liability. "In that sense, the more AI replaces these tasks, the more it provides an opportunity to reflect on what's really important, which I think is a positive thing," he says.
Rather than looking at the tech – which is, admittedly, quite controversial – Miyamoto sees benefits in using AI. He doesn't see it as a replacement for creatives or developers, either, as it works with and for people rather than instead of, in his mind.
"Looking back at past designs, there are some that were created merely by copying and pasting. Yet, such work rarely stands the test of time; it lacks the individual's particular design intention." AI doesn't, "because the process relies on an individual's intent, with the computer serving as an assistant for the labor."
And, again, Miyamoto doesn't believe that'll push actual human beings out of the picture, and that's precisely why.
"I believe that even as technology continues to evolve, and even if AI were to eventually handle everything, there will always be a role left for us to play," he concludes – and, while I'm not sure I completely agree myself, I suppose I can understand where he's coming from.
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
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