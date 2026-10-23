Nintendo icon Shigeru Miyamoto says he's working on several projects right now – but I wouldn't expect those to be new games

It's hard to name anyone in the games industry who is more influential than Miyamoto. Mario being the face of the industry would have given him that honor, but he also created Zelda, Pikmin, Donkey Kong, Nintendogs… the list goes on. This has culminated in Miyamoto receiving the Japanese Order of Culture, awarded by the Japanese government. This makes him the first-ever game developer to receive the award, with previous winners including Physics Nobel Prize laureates, actors, musicians, and mathematicians.
Speaking to Denfaminicogamer (via machine translation), Miyamoto was asked if this award could be seen as a culmination of his 49-year career and a chance for him to ride off into the sunset. Miyamoto notes that he doesn't know how long he'll be able to keep working for, but is determined to enjoy it while it lasts and pursue what he wants to do in the meantime.
On top of that, Miyamoto assured that he's still working on several projects. And while he's worked on a ton over the last 49 years, I don't really think this means games. Yes, Miyamoto is one of the most iconic game designers of all time, but if you look at his role within Nintendo over the last several years, he's been involved in multimedia roles far more prominently.
Miyamoto has been at the forefront of the Super Nintendo World theme park expansions at Universal Studios, as well as being a producer on both Super Mario Bros. movies and the upcoming The Legend of Zelda movie. And given there are rumors about Donkey Kong, Luigi's Mansion, and Star Fox films in the works, I'd say these are far more likely to be what he is busy with for now… that and spreading the good word of Pikmin.
Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
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