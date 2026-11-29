Shopping for Cyber Monday PS5 deals usually means trudging through loads of discounts, comparing products you're not sure about, and having no idea which offers are genuine versus which ones are a retailer trying to sell you something false. I'm here to help cut through that noise because I've narrowed down everything on offer to five simple Cyber Monday PS5 deals every gamer should know about. I've found a console, a pro controller, a headset, and two games to enhance your setup and give you something new to play.
I'll say right away that even though I've recommended products I've tested and use in my own setup on a daily basis, these aren't ones we'd deem the best in each category. I've avoided those ones for a good reason; they're often the most expensive. I'm all about finding you the best value for money and helping your budget stretch further during sales like these, and that's exactly what I've been looking for when I've been deal hunting. The same goes for the games I'm recommending. Saros and Wolverine weren't massive hitters this year, but it's not often you can get first-party AAA exclusives discounted in the year they came out.
If those deals don't cut it for you, that's okay. I'm going to be updating this page live with what else is on offer for Cyber Monday. I'll be providing console stock updates, live commentary on what's changed since Black Friday, and which deals are imposters. The good news is that there are plenty of games and hardware on offer at the moment, but you don't have long to make the most of them, so join me for the ride.
This is my fifth Cyber Monday on the GamesRadar+ team, where I've been trying to find the gaming deals actually worth your money during the year's biggest sale. I've been lucky enough to test controllers, headsets, and all sorts of technology for a living during all that time, so I'm all about building that dream setup with the best gear and helping you to do just that. I've also been covering the RAMpocalypse closely this year, so I'm determined to beat all the expensive doom and gloom of shopping for technology right now. If that sounds up your street, come along for the ride.
The DualSense Edge hardly ever gets discounted, and I think the only reason it is at the moment is because of GTA 6's monumental launch. I'd recommend this Cyber Monday PS5 deal because we seldom see it for cheaper. The opportunity comes so infrequently it's just got to be one you consider - even if there are other third-party PS5 controllers I'd recommend to those who want more functionality.
The Fractal Scape isn't a headset you'll see recommended super often compared to SteelSeries, Razer, and these brands that are synonymous with PS5 and Xbox audio. This is the headset I use on a daily basis, and it's stupidly good for the money. Comfortable, well-designed, excellent audio quality, a classy charging stand, and multi-platform compatibility. Can strongly recommend this Cyber Monday PS5 deal.
Saros, the spiritual successor to Housemarque's Returnal, arrived on the shelves earlier this year, and didn't quite have the same impact as some of the other big-name PS5 franchises Sony has in its roster. For that reason, you may have been waiting for a discount, or for a gap in your gaming schedule before getting it. When a brand-new Sony AAA, PS5 exclusive is $40 within a year of its release, it's hard not to argue it's a good deal.
Similarly to Saros, Wolverine is even newer and is also seeing a discount at the moment as a part of Cyber Monday PS5 deals. Again, this wasn't the best-received game of 2026 (maybe due in part to Sony's ending of physical media support), but it's one of the PS5's biggest titles and hotly anticipated games, so it's hard not to argue that this is a deal you should know about. How often do we see first-party PS5 exclusives discounted two months after launch?
Hold your horses! Right as the refurbed models have sold out on the official PlayStation store, I managed to find a Cyber Monday PS5 deal worth shouting about if you're looking for a new console.
This disc drive PS5 comes bundled with Marvel's Wolverine, coming in at $688 total. It's not bad at all, seeing how many extremely overpriced second-hand or resold options are out there, but you'll need to be incredibly fast to grab it before stock depletes.
With the exception of games, controllers, and headphone bargains aplenty, those in search of a new console this weekend might be wondering where the actual Cyber Monday PS5 deals are.
At the moment, it's still early, so we haven't seen any discounts hitting the shelves just yet. Plus, with the shortage of new PS5s in general right now, it's been harder than ever to attain a brand new console in recent months. There are still options available, of course, if you don't mind purchasing one second-hand, but I'll be checking our PS5 restock tracker to know where to direct you guys when fresh consoles start re-entering the market across the digital realm.
In the meantime, there's plenty of early Cyber Monday PS5 bargains to take advantage of if accessories and games are on your Christmas list, so stay with us as the big day approaches!
Get brand new PS5 games for cheap this Cyber Monday
More games? More games. Specifically, hot Cyber Monday PS5 deals on all the greatest new games of the year! All the deals I've listed here are fresh 2026 releases, letting you catch up on your gaming backlog for record-low prices across the board.
Here's a quick roundup of all the best Cyber Monday PS5 deals I've seen on the best horror games today! I've been writing about horror games on GamesRadar+ since 2023, so you can think of me as your little scary godmother when it comes to picking out the genre's greatest hits.
This list could be much, much bigger, given how many game offers are out there right now. But having played, tested, or even reviewed some of the below, I wanted to bring together all my favorite PS5 game deals I've spotted over the last few hours to put a little spook into your seasonal spirit.
This $20 discount on chromatic DualSense controllers won't last until actual Cyber Monday
Amazon and Walmart are in hot competition for the best Cyber Monday PS5 deals on DualSense controllers right now, with Amazon beating its competitor by the skin of its none-existent teeth.
The gorgeous chroma indigo and teal colorways are back at a record-low price of just under $60 a pop, saving you 20 bucks off RRP, though prices start as low as $54 for colors like Starlight Blue, Grey Camoflage, and Cosmic Red. The deal is listed as expiring tomorrow, though, so you'll need to move quick on this one!
Loaded still has the cheapest PS5 Cyber Monday deal on GTA 6
The only way to get GTA 6 as cheap as possible this Cyber Monday is still through Loaded. The code-seller site is very much legit (source: my entire Xbox library), and its $8 discount on the hottest new game in the world makes it the cheapest US shoppers can hope for when scouting for a PS5 copy of GTA 6 today.
This was one of my top GTA 6 Black Friday deals over the last few days, and it's worth every PS5 owner taking note of it all the same!
I love personalizing my PS5 controllers, and one my favorite ways to do is is wth some snazzy silicone skins! These two I just saw over on Amazon come in a range of colors, each providing matching thumb grips and textured handles for comfort during extended play seshes. Check 'em:
True, this PS5 racing wheel has since ticked up from its record-low sales price as seen earlier over the Black Friday weekend, but it's definitely worth keeping an eye on.
The Logitech G RS50 is our highest-ranked PS5 racing wheel for a reason, giving you a best-in-class experience in all the best racing games available on PS5. I'll be keeping an eye on this one over Cyber Monday to see if it dips back down to that record low price tag, and I'll let you know if it happens!
Remember, folks, with PS5 consoles being such a hot commodity right now, you'll be hard pressed to find any discounts on them this Cyber Monday. Instead, you should keep an eye on our PS5 restock tracker to stay in the loop about where and when you can pick one up, from the standard versions to the PS5 Pro.
My colleagues will bring you the latest right here:
As a games journalist, my top Cyber Monday PS5 deals were always going to be games - and I just spotted two blockbuster epics from Sucker Punch for an absolute bargain over at Best Buy.
As one of a handful of PS5 Pro enhanced games that really make the most of your premium console, Ghost of Yotei Complete Edition collects both the base game, the expansion, additional modes, and deluxe in-game content. Meanwhile, Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut has been souped up for Sony's newest console, letting you experience the PS4 classic with a bunch of extras (including a cool cinematic overlay paying homage to the greats of samurai action movies). Check them both out, folks!
Maybe it was naive to hope that we might see a little Cyber Monday PS5 deal on the snazzy GTA 6 DualSense controller, but it's sold out at Best Buy after appearing briefly (at full price) yesterday.
You can still pick it up on the official PlayStation store, though the price is stubbornly stuck at RRP and items are limited to one per order. It might not be a deal, but it's still a gorgeous pick for any GTA 6-aholics who are desperate to get their hands on Sony's most-wanted controller!
I've been raving about these gorgeous GTA 6-coded thumbstick grips on our Black Friday GTA 6 liveblog over the past few days, and it's just as fitting of a Cyber Monday PS5 deal too!
It's been hard to find decent savings on a lot of official GTA 6 bits and pieces - understandable, since the game only came out last week. But that's why I've been taking solace in all the little ways you can spruce up your console and controller to rep your new favorite game in subtle little ways. Or, like, pastel-toned ones.
I've been using thumbstick grips on every controller I've ever had, particularly for shooters like GTA 6 that demand a lot of dexterity. KontrolFreek is one of my go-to brands for optimum comfort, so you know you're getting a winner with these gorgeous grips (even if they leave little palm tree imprints on your thumbs)!
I spy record-low Cyber Monday PS5 deals for games at Amazon!
Amazon is where it's at for Cyber Monday PS5 game deals, especially since these ones are listed as ending tomorrow. That means the discounts will not be sticking around for long, some of them not even until official Cyber Monday itself.
PSA: This is the cheapest I've ever seen the best PS5 headphones
My hardware expert colleagues call the SteelSeries Nova Pro Omni headphones the ultimate PS5 headset for a very good reason. Offering plush comfort atop truly unbeatable style, these cans rocketed to the top spot on our list of top console headphones as soon as we reviewed them. They've never been cheaper than right now this pre-Cyber Monday weekend, so get 'em while they're hot, folks!
First things first, the PS5 controller's answer to a sports car. Amazon's $30 discount on the fanciest, weightiest, most high-tech Sony handset is still lingering from Black Friday, and this might be the easiest recommendation I'll make all day.
Whether you opt for the premium controller or the standard DualSense will depend upon your useage, though. The Edge gives you the advantage of replacing each individual element, meaning the ability to swap out faulty parts over the long run. However, it also has a much shorter battery life, so you'll need to keep a USB C cable handy. The choice is yours!
Hey there gang! I'll be taking over from Duncan to bring you all the best PS5 Cyber Monday deals live right now, whether early offerings ahead of tomorrow's main event or some stragglers from Black Friday.
If you're here wondering about PS5 restocks, my lovely colleagues have set up a handy tracker for you to keep tabs on today too! For now, just bear with me while I get the ball rolling with a spot of sales-spotting...
Let's get the important stuff out of the way: When will Cyber Monday deals be live until?
Cyber Monday is tomorrow, Monday 30th of November.
Don't just wait until then, however, because the deals are already live and have been for over a week at this point.
Cyber Monday and Black Friday are pretty interchangeable, and deals from last week have just carried straight over to now. That means if anything, you should try and grab whatever you're shopping for sooner rather than later. Unlike Black Friday, Cyber Monday deals are often done when they're done. In other words, they'll disappear with the event, or when stock runs out.
Hello and good morning deal hunters! Hope you're ready for a feast of Cyber Monday PS5 deals because there are loads to talk about. My name's Duncan, and along with my teammates, I'm going to be bringing you live commentary on the best and worst Cyber Monday PS5 deals to either consider spending your hard-earned cash on, or avoid completely.
I'll be back in a moment with more, but get settled, have a look at the 5 deals up above and see if they're for you, and if not, hold tight for what I'll come back with next.