Black Friday Nintendo Switch 2 deals are fully underway now, and with Ninty's own Mario Kart World bundle holding its position on the shelves, $20 discounts on some of the system's biggest games, and record-low price on the tech we've reviewed the highest there's plenty to dive into. This is the system's second run at holiday sales, and the first time we've seen major savings on its new $499.99 MSRP since those prices went up back in September. Competition's hot, then, but so far stock is holding well.
Donkey Kong: Bananza, Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, and Kirby Air Riders join some of the best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories in these bargain shelves right now. While the official Pro Controller is still yet to see a single price cut in its life, third party gamepads are storming the shelves with some of their lowest prices yet and headsets from Razer, SteelSeries, and Turtle Beach are looking the best they have all year as well.
I'm scouring these shelves for all the biggest Black Friday Nintendo Switch 2 deals currently up for grabs. That means the games and bundles we all expect to see, but also the tech and accessories we've had the most fun with over the course of the last two years. We've got new cases, controllers, docks, and chargers on the test bench every few weeks - so we know what to prioritize and what to avoid.
Not only that, but we're focusing only on actual Black Friday Nintendo Switch 2 deals here. That is to say, only the prices that represent record-lows, or the lowest of the year. You'll see a lot of fakery during this event, so rest assured you'll only find actual discounts here.
I've been tracking Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals for over seven years now, starting as a dedicated Deals Editor at our sister site TechRadar. That's where I learned how to spot value on the shelves, and price track to find the deals that are actually worth your time. In my time at GamesRadar+ I've been hands-on with the latest and greatest Switch and Switch 2 accessories. That means I know the gadgets you should be prioritizing and how much you should pay for them.
A range of retailers have the Mario Kart World Switch 2 bundle live on the shelves this Black Friday, but Amazon is shedding an extra 99 cents off that final price. This is Nintendo's headliner this year, with a free copy of the latest kart racer and three months of Switch Online.
The Turtle Beach Airlite Fit is usually a steal whenever it's on sale, considering its $27.99 starting price and excellent performance in our testing. It typically only ever hits $17-$18 during day to day discounts, but Black Friday Nintendo Switch 2 deals have it at its lowest price yet this week.
The Belkin Switch 2 Charging Case Pro is one of the most expensive cases on the market, but it does solve one of the handheld's biggest problems. A 10,000mAh, 30W charger is included in this price, with a handy spot to keep it plugged into your device within the case itself. At $84.99, we're at a record-low price for this one, only the second time we've seen this $15 discount so far.
Donkey Kong Bananza launched not long after the Switch 2 itself, but it's been stuck at full price since then. Today's Black Friday price marks its first major saving on that $69.99 MSRP and its lowest price ever by some way.
It's a premium Switch 2 accessory, but if you're missing those back buttons in handheld mode the CRKD Nitro Deck 2 is at a brand new record-low price at Amazon. The $99.99 Joy-Con replacement dropped to $79.99 in October, only to return to full price in the Black Friday lead up. Now you'll find it for its best deal yet - $74.99.
Razer has updated its Barracuda line with the Chroma model more recently, but you won't find it quite so cheap. Black Friday Nintendo Switch 2 deals have the Phantom Green (a translucent plastic design that's returning to popularity this year) version for $99.99 right now, down from $139.99. You'll get a slightly updated experience here, though still with the same 40mm TriForce drivers as the original. This one's mostly an aesthetic upgrade, with RGB built into the cups.
Does that make it worth an extra $30 this Black Friday? Personally no, but if it's a design you dig it's worth exploring.
Don't get on with ski-band headbands, or just after something with a stockier, more subtle design. The Razer Barracuda X is still one of my favorite headsets specifically for the Nintendo Switch 2. You're still getting powerful audio in this older model, as well as both 2.4GHz and Bluetooth connectivity, but with a full headband build and a design that works much better for everyday music listening while you're out and about. If you need your headset to double up as a regular set of cups, this is where I'd be looking.
The Barracuda X is no stranger to today's $68.99 sales price. It's dropped here nearly every Black Friday since it's been available. That doesn't make it any less value-packed, though.
Nintendo's own Switch 2 game deals are holding out nicely
At this point in the sale we usually see some of the bigger Black Friday Nintendo Switch 2 deals running out of steam. It's not uncommon for the first party titles selected for inclusion in holiday offers to dry up as the sale wears on (or even run out of stock before Black Friday has even begun). However, it looks like everything is right where it's supposed to be today, including my top pick; Donkey Kong Bananza for $49.99.
That's the first ever discount on the 3D platformer, and a record-low price to boot.
Anyone on the hunt for Legend of Zelda Switch 2 restocks will have been disappointed this week. We've only spotted a few very brief flashes of availability on the 40th Edition handheld.
We were expecting that to change with official Black Friday Nintendo Switch 2 deals landing today but to no avail. While there's still time for some surprise drops it looks like Nintendo's January 2027 timeline might be holding for the rest of the retail world as well.
This is the headset I recommend to most Switch 2 players
I do love me a SteelSeries headset, but you don't need to go to the top of the price range. In fact, there's far better value in the cheaper SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 than the uber-expensive Pro Wireless, Omni, or eye-watering Elite (that's $600 by the way).
The Nova 5 still packs a punch in its audio, and uses the same comfortable ski-band style head support. It's also got a secret weapon in the form of that Arctis app - a collection of over 300 sound-engineer designed EQ presets specific to a whole bunch of different Switch and Switch 2 games. Add easy Bluetooth (for handheld) and 2.4GHz (best kept plugged into your dock) connectivity and you've got an all-in-one on your hands.
The Nova 5 Wireless has just dropped down to $99.99 at Amazon, not bad considering it's typically locked at over $100. I see this one at $109 to $129 during regular sales events. If you're on the hunt for an absolute record-low, though, it's worth noting it's dropped to $79.99 in the past, back in November of 2024.
Woot also has a price cut on the Switch 2, but I'd recommend the bundle instead
If it wasn't for Nintendo's own Mario Kart World bundle, Woot's $30 discount on the Nintendo Switch 2 would probably be off the shelves by now. After all, this is a price cut on a Nintendo handheld that only saw its MSRP increase in September.
However, Nintendo's holiday bundle is still in action today and considering it sends you home with a free game worth $79.99 and an NSO subscription worth $7.99, value is certainly on Mario's side. Whether you'd rather save $30 or get $87.98's worth of kit for free depends on your budget, but in general that Mario Kart World package is the deal to beat right now.
It's not a cheap upgrade, but if you're as sick as I am holding down a button to sprint in Pokopia or Ocarina of Time, it's worth investigating some Joy-Con alternatives with back buttons. These extra clackers can be mapped to pretty much any command you usually use in-game, but they serve best when replacing face buttons. That way you can keep your thumbs on the sticks themselves, maintaining control of your camera.
There are a few Joy-Con alternatives that include these back button additions, but the best we've tested so far is the CRKD Nitro Deck 2. The controller wraps around the Switch 2, taking the Joy-Con out of the equation completely, and comes with four clackers to program.
At $99.99 it's one of the more premium options out there, but Black Friday Nintendo Switch 2 deals have it down to $74.99 for the first time this week. It's previously only ever dropped to $79.99 - and that offer has only appeared once, during the retailer's Big Deals Day sale in October.
Let's get into some Black Friday Nintendo Switch 2 deals
Black Friday Nintendo Switch 2 deals are off to an excellent start this year, with that Mario Kart World bundle still holding its position on the shelves and games and accessories ticking down to their best prices yet. I'm going to start by going through some of our favorite tech, pulling out our top recommendations seeing the same record-breaking discounts.
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