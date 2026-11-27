In a bizarre blast from the past, PS5 stock is difficult to come by right now. While I thought we were beyond the days of tracking PS5 and PS5 Pro restocks, a surge in demand from Black Friday PS5 deals (not helped by this week's Black Friday GTA 6 deals) has rendered these consoles particularly difficult to find this week.
The problem's not new either. PS5 and PS5 Pro stock has been MIA for a few months in the lead up to Rockstar's blockbuster release. While that Pro model is still absent from the shelves, though, there are ways to buy a PS5 Slim (and even save some cash) in both the US and UK right now.
PS Direct is going to be your first port of call Stateside right now. The retailer has Certified Refurbished consoles readily available on the shelves for $100 off. Meanwhile, the UK is seeing a nearly-£50 saving on a PS5 Digital Edition with GTA 6 and a DualSense included as well.
We're tracking all the latest PS5 and PS5 Pro restocks right here, so if that boosted console even looks at a virtual store shelf you'll know about it below. You'll find the web's current supply of PS5 stock right here, though, with our live updates further down the page.
I was there the first time around, tracking PS5 stock when the console first hit distribution difficulties in 2020 and then reporting on PS5 Pro restocks when the boosted console launched a few years later. Tracking consoles in the big 2026 feels like coming home, then, after years of hunting down hard-to-find gadgets like special edition releases and new Sony and Microsoft hardware.
This is my top recommendation for anyone hunting down PS5 stock on the Slim models this weekend. Sony's Certified Refurbished devices come in $100 cheaper than box-fresh consoles, and still pack everything you need in the box and a 12 month warranty. That's a Digital Edition for $499 or a Disc Edition for $549.
EE has the best PS5 bundle in the UK right now, with nearly £50 off an extra DualSense and a copy of GTA 6. The full kit would run you £519.99 for the console, £64.99 for the extra controller, and £69.99 for the latest GTA. That's £654.97 in total, while you're paying £605 today.
Going straight to the source will also secure you a PS5 at its regular selling price in the UK, though unlike the US PS Direct doesn't have any refurbished devices up for grabs here. Still, the Slim versions are available, even if the Pro's still MIA.
I wouldn't recommend this bundle over the EE option above, but if stock starts running even lower it's worth keeping as a backup. Amazon has the PS5 Disc console in stock, with an additional DualSense thrown in. However, you'll be waiting until February for shipping on this one.
GameStop's stock comes with 10% off pre-owned accessories
GameStop has both the PS5 Slim and PS5 Slim Digital Edition on the shelves for their regular MSRPs right now, which is a rare treat in itself at the moment. However, you can also grab 10% off a selection of pre-owned accessories at the same time. Separately, the site is also running discounts of up to $40 across PS5 games to boot.
I'm seeing EE's GTA 6 bundle everywhere at the moment, so it's likely moving fast at the retailer. The Digital Edition PS5 is at its regular rate here, with discounts on the game itself and that extra DualSense controller. Considering we're unlikely to see further savings on the console itself this year this is one of the better offers we've seen in some time.
This refurbished PS5 Pro was back in stock just yesterday
There's no need to spend over the odds for PS5 Pro stock if you're coming up short in regular hunts. The console is still difficult to get hold of, but drops have been spotted in the last few days. As an example, this Certified Refurbished device was up for $849 at PS Direct yesterday.
It's been run off the shelves now, but it's still well worth staying optimistic rather than paying reseller fees.