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December is the biggest month of the year when it comes to new movies heading to the big screen. Not only do we have a bunch of Christmas-themed outings, but we also have three of the biggest sequels to drop in years.
From upcoming Marvel movies, the most anticipated horror of the year, and Dune getting its final chapter released, your local cineplex is stacked, friends. In fact, with so much going on, you may be wondering which of the gems on display are truly right for you, and also what are the dates you need to bookmark in your calendar to make sure you don't miss anything. Well, that's where this guide comes in to help. Below is a roundup of the top 5 unmissable films releasing in December, with a brief overview, release dates, and trailers all put together for you in one handy place.
The picks here are from the experts on the Total Film team, and no genre has been ignored, so whether you are after high action or family-friendly affairs, we have got you covered. Just keep in mind that we have stuck to only 5 movies here, though; for a full picture of the December releases, you can head on over to our guide on 2026 movie release dates. But for now, settle in and get ready to dive into the highlights of the month.
Release date: December 16, 2026 (UK), December 18, 2026 (US) Where to watch: In cinemas
Avengers: Doomsday is the biggest superhero release of the year, so of course it had to make our round-up here. In case you need a quick Marvel timeline refresher, Doctor Doom (aka Robert Downey Jr.) is the new big bad of the cinematic universe, and Marvel's mightiest heroes have to come together to face him. The upcoming film will give us more X-Men goodness and serve as a stepping stone to Avengers: Secret Wars as well, so you can't miss it if you plan on staying up to speed with the MCU, friends.
Release date: December 18, 2026 Where to watch: In cinemas
Dune: Part 3 is the end of Denis Villeneuve's epic trilogy, which adapts Frank Herbert's sci-fi story. Technically, it is based on the '60s novel Dune Messiah specifically and will see Paul Atreides ruling as the new emperor while dealing with paranoia, some juicy rebellions, and his past coming back to haunt him. Both of the previous Dune movies were fantastic, and even more impressive when watched on the big screen, so I highly recommend running to your local cineplex to watch this one this December, friends.
Release date: December 4, 2026 Where to watch: In cinemas
It's the festive season, which means it's new Christmas movie time, friends. Violent Night 2 is the follow-up to the Saint Nick-themed action movie Violent Night and sees Santa having lost his powers after being put on the naughty list for all his murderous activities from the last film. He'll have to find the true meaning of the holiday again in order to set things back to normal; however, there are people after him, so expect more carnage. If you love Die Hard Christmas watches, this will probably be right up your alley. It's also just a fun, gory time.
Release date: December 23, 2026 (UK), December 25, 2026 (US) Where to watch: In cinemas
The last Jumanji movie we got was in 2019. Let that sink in. So yeah, Jumanji: Open World is kind of a big deal, and a flick that should be on everyone's radar this December. Set immediately after The Next Level, the premise of this sequel is actually very reminiscent of the original Jumanji movie starring Robin Williams. Just like in the '90s movie, the game has entered reality in Open World. So, it's up to our heroes to save the day and the real world from chaos. This really does look like a great pick for families looking for a cinema trip this festive season as well.
Release date: December 25, 2026 (US) Where to watch: In cinemas
Robert Eggers is here to give us the Christmas horror movie of our dreams. Hot on the heels of Nosferatu, Eggers is giving us a new monster flick, one that is set in 14th-century England with a rabid beast on the loose. Aaron Taylor-Johnson is the lead here, with the likes of Willem Dafoe and Lily-Rose Depp also cast. From what I've seen so far, this one looks stunning too, with some string haunting and gothic vibes. Annoyingly, though, for all of us in the UK, we will have to wait until 2027 to see this. Still, if you are in the US, this is a horror must-watch to check out this Christmas.
After reviewing films throughout University and being a cozy game expert for years, I realized that entertainment journalism was my true calling in 2019. Since then, I've started multiple new farms in Stardew Valley and have written for several publications such as The Upcoming, PCGamesN, and Wargamer. I was the resident Guides Editor and horror lover for The Digital Fix before joining the GamesRadar+ team in 2024. As the Managing Editor for Evergreens, I lead the development, expansion, and maintenance of all the evergreen content for both games and entertainment on the site, to make sure they are the most helpful and fun pages on the internet!
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