The GTA 6 pool boy scene in the Safe Word mission sees Jason trapped on the set of a porno after accidentally taking on a new cover story as one of the stars of the show. Initially, Lucia finds this all very funny before it starts to get serious, forcing Jason to make a choice as to how far he'll go to avoid blowing his cover. Of course, it's actually you making this GTA 6 choice, and the reality is that it's nowhere near as impactful as it seems. So, having tested both options, here are all the outcomes to the pool boy scene in Grand Theft Auto 6.
Should you participate in the Pool Boy scene in GTA 6?
The short answer is that your decision to participate or not in the pool boy scene doesn't really matter as the effects of either choice have a tiny impact:
Participate: Your relationship with Lucia suffers as she doesn't like Jason's willingness to get involved with the scene.
Don't participate: Your relationship with Lucia improves as she appreciates Jason backing out of the scene.
Choosing not to participate is obviously the better option if you're trying to maintain a good GTA 6 relationship status with Lucia. And even if you do choose to participate, the negative impact on the relationship isn't significant enough to cause a substantial drop in its level – Jason and Lucia's relationship stayed at the maximum Hot Together level for me when trying out both decisions.
Otherwise, the rest of the Safe Word mission plays out the same. Immediately after you make your choice, Lucia sets off a car alarm to interrupt filming, giving Jason a chance to slip away and infiltrate Gil's office to find his vault. There are a few things you can interact with in here but none of them have any effect either besides the remote, which is necessary for revealing the vault and progressing the mission to the final stage.
Will Sawyer is a Guides Editor at GamesRadar+ with over five years of experience in writing online guides, news, and features, and has a BA (Hons) in Journalism. Starting as a freelancer, Will contributed to startmenu and Game Rant before joining the GamesRadar+ team in August 2021. Since then, he has written hundreds of guides about a huge range of games, with shooters and action games being his areas of expertise. Outside of writing about games, Will hops between multiplayer shooters with friends, such as Darktide and Helldivers 2, and delves into whatever has been on his backlog for far too long. He also tries to get through his never-ending Warhammer pile of shame of grey Tyranids, Aeldari, and Chaos Space Marines.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.