You can start stealing GTA 6 ATMs from about midway through Chapter 3 and it'll net you some serious cash, but it's a tricky job to carry out. Technically, you can steal ATMs far earlier with a winched vehicle, but don't try it until you've picked up the dye pack jammer - it's not worth it.
Since there are a few nuances to ripping ATMs out of the wall in GTA 6, including actually getting the cash out of them, I'll explain how to steal an ATM and how to get a winch in GTA 6 below, so that you can carry out these jobs like a pro.
How to steal a GTA 6 ATM
After completing the Credit Check mission in Chapter 3, you'll have possession of a GTA 6 Dye Pack Jammer, and only then should you consider stealing ATMs out of the wall. Do it beforehand, and you'll find the cash explodes, potentially destroying your vehicle, your clothes - and the cash itself. At the right time, though, stealing ATMs can be one of the best ways to make money fast in GTA 6.
Once you've got the dye pack jammer, you can freely start nabbing ATMs with a winched vehicle, but it's only those wall-mounted to the outside of buildings. If you've also completed the Yasmani's Jewelery side quests, he'll highlight three specific locations for you where your takings will be high, but you'll only have one in-game day to grab these ones. So, whether you're doing it for Yasmani or for yourself, here's how to steal a GTA 6 ATM:
Get a winched vehicle, I'll explain more below. Once in a winched vehicle, towable ATMs are automatically marked on your map. Head over to one, and reverse your winched vehicle up to the target ATM. Get close enough, and it will automatically connect. You'll know it has when you can see 'Unhook' in the bottom right-hand corner of the screen.
Hit the gas. Hard. Eventually, the ATM will rip straight from the wall and you'll be able to drive away, but drive away carefully. Drive too fast or too recklessly and the cash canisters will break out of the ATM. This is what you want, but preferably not in the immediate area, as the police will be looking for you.
With that in mind, soon enough, you'll earn Heat, so you'll want to carefully and quickly head somewhere outside of the police's area of pursuit, where you can then gun it or hit some hard corners with the trailing ATM to release the canisters.
I'd recommend unhooking the ATM with the right arrow on the d-pad as soon as the canisters release, enabling you to make an easier getaway. Then, get out of the vehicle and break open the canisters - they'll be marked on your minimap by dollar signs, so keep an eye on the map to know when they've dropped. The key here is to melee canisters with X or Square to get the cash from inside. You can also shoot them, but this will draw more attention.
Grab the marked bills from the canisters and scarper. Head to your nearest GTA fence location to get rid of the hot money, or go straight to another ATM to do it all again.
Where to get a winch in GTA 6
To do any of this, you need a winch. To get a winch, you need to take a suitable GTA 6 car, preferably some form of pick-up truck or large off-roader, to a mod shop. You can also steal a tow truck or other vehicle that's already got a winch, but it's probably easier to just buy one than to hunt around.
If you're planning on doing this often, it's probably also worth registering your favorite truck to yourself and putting a winch on that, so that you can call it up whenever you want to hit a few ATMs. If you aren't sure how to do this, take a look at our separate guide to vehicle ownership in GTA 6.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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