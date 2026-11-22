Arthur Morgan's hat is found in GTA 6, a genuine cowboy hat that serves as a easter egg and reference to Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar's previous game and sibling franchise to Grand Theft Auto. Not just found on a hook somewhere, Arthur's Hat can actually be purchased and added to Jason and Lucia's wardrobe permanently - if you know the location of who's selling it.
Arthur Morgan's Hat location in GTA 6
To get Arthur Morgan's brown leather cowboy hat for yourself in GTA 6, you need to go to a yard sale in the South of Port Gellhorn, found at the location marked above. The sale is marked by several very obvious balloons floating outside.
Once there, head to the couch at the end, where you'll see a guitar case and a hat resting on it. That's Arthur Morgan's hat, though GTA 6 calls it a "Genuine Cowboy Hat" in Brown Leather. You can buy it from the owner, though the price seems to vary. When I bought it, it was $35, though some online have reported it being cheaper than that, suggesting the cost might be randomised.
Once purchased, the hat will be in your wardrobe and clothing inventory permanently! For a little easter egg has the seller mention that she has no idea where the hat came from: perhaps she's a descendant of John Marston, the last canonical owner of that hat?
This region will be a lot easier to access once you reach chapter 2. To see how far you are from that point if you haven't reached it yet, check out our GTA 6 Mission list. Or for more in-game easter eggs, check out where to find the GTA 6 Paul Walker car.
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
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