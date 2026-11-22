No matter how far you're through the main GTA 6 missions list, you are probably starting to get a sense of just how massive Leonida really is – and how stacked it is with curiosities, distractions, objectives, and side-activities. So naturally you must be wondering if you can free-roam after beating GTA 6, or whether you need to pack everything in before hitting a point of no return.
I'm going to answer this question for you and, because I'm nice, I'm going to do so in the most spoiler-free way that I possibly can.
Yes, you can keep playing GTA 6 after beating the story
You can continue free-roam after beating GTA 6, albeit with a few caveats. Because there are numerous GTA 6 endings, with a wide range of different variables and impacts for all of the characters depending on your relationship status, your criminal profile, whether you paid into family savings, and plenty more besides, Rockstar has decided that it would be far too difficult to simply drop you back into Vice City in a world in which there are no more main missions daunting your GTA 6 Index.
This means that once you've completed the main story in GTA 6, the game will drop you back to an auto-save just before the point-of-no-return. When the game does this, I recommend that you be prepared to make a new save in GTA 6 – as that auto-save won't exist forever, and can be lost if you decide to load an old save or start the campaign over from scratch.
From this point, you're free to do whatever you want to do. Your relationship status will be locked, so there's no need to worry about maintaining this if you don't want to, but you can still mess around with your Criminal Profile. You can also, at any point, restart the final mission and go through it again.
The GTA 6 end-game is where the world really lets you be free. You'll have loads of GTA 6 challenges to complete, which contribute to the unlocking of GTA 6 Cheats that are now available in the Progress menu. So, long story short, you can free-roam after beating GTA 6, but expect to have that final mission sitting on your menu screen for the long haul.
Looking for help in Leonida? Check out all of our GTA 6 guides which will help you discover new ways to play, secrets, and more.
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Josh West is Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar+. He has over 18 years of experience in both online and print journalism, and was awarded a BA (Hons) in Journalism and Feature Writing. Josh has contributed to world-leading gaming, entertainment, tech, music, and comics brands, including games™, Edge, Retro Gamer, SFX, 3D Artist, Metal Hammer, and Newsarama. In addition, Josh has edited and written books for Hachette and Scholastic, and worked across the Future Games Show as an Assistant Producer. He specializes in video games and entertainment coverage, and has provided expert comment for outlets like the BBC and ITV. In his spare time, Josh likes to play FPS games and RPGs, practice the bass guitar, and reminisce about the film and TV sets he worked on as a child actor.
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