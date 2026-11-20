Knowing how to workout in GTA 6 will help you to increase your Strength and Cardio, which in turn will improve your health and increase your stamina. Working out will also manage your weight and build up muscle, affecting your appearance in GTA 6. While fancy gym memberships all over Leonida will become available in time, Jason has everything needed to get a sweat on right outside his house from the beginning of the story.
Realism is key here, so you can't just spend all day crunching weights as you'll soon hit a wall where no further gains can be made until you rest and recover – though consuming some protein after will halve the time you need to wait before you can go again. On screen prompts will inform you when you reach that point, and you can check the Fitness app on your phone to see what your current status and stats are. If you want to get fit fast, here's how to workout in GTA 6.
GTA 6 Strength workouts
The lower deck area behind Jason's house is full of Strength workout equipment, so this is a great place to start building muscle. If you're still in the process of repairing the property, then this is also where to fix the railing in GTA 6. To start exercising with any of the equipment, walk up to it and follow the prompt.
Strength – Bench Press, Deadlifts, Pull-Ups, and Squats
Most of the Strength workouts in GTA 6 follow the same basic method – hold both triggers to lift the weight (or yourself), then gradually release the triggers to lower back down in a controlled way, before fully pushing in both trigger to repeat the process. You shouldn't rush this, but keep an eye on your stamina gauge in the top-left corner as if that fully depletes then your workout will end. You may also need to quickly press X/A to push out the last few difficult reps, so watch out for that prompt too.
Strength – Kettlebell Swings
Kettlebell swings in GTA 6 are not like the other Strength workouts, as instead of carefully lowering the weight you need to let it drop freely then start your next swing at just the right time to maintain the momentum into the following rep. Look for the point where the kettlebell is between your legs and almost as far back as it will go, then squeeze both triggers to swing it back up to the top again before letting go.
GTA 6 Cardio workouts
While most of the early GTA 6 workouts you can do at Jason's house are Strength-based, there is a way to build your Cardio here too. Head to the back of the workshop underneath the house and you'll see a HANG BAG prompt appear, so hold that button to set up your punching bag outside.
Cardio – Punching Bag
Unlike the Strength exercises that you have to interact with to begin, you can simply walk up to the punching bag and start pressing the Melee button to rain down hits on it. No progress bar or rep counter will appear, though you'll get a notification when your Cardio gains have been maxed out for the time being.
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Cardio – Running and Swimming
While this isn't a specific workout activity in GTA 6, you can also increase your Cardio by running or swimming for a period of time. A notification will appear to confirm this, but remember to check the Fitness app as if you've already maxed out your current Cardio gains then running all over the place won't give you further improvement.
As well as looking after your physical health, make sure you work on your GTA 6 relationship status to keep things sweet between Lucia and Jason.
Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 1,000 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.
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