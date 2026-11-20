Finding, buying, and stealing your dream car or bike is a peak part of Grand Theft Auto, and mine is the Fast and Furious Mitsubishi Eclipse in GTA 6, based on the bright green car driven by Paul Walker as Brian O'Conner in the original movie. This gorgeous motor can be found locked in a garage in Vice City, but it can be stolen, and, if you play your cards right, you can even register it as your own for free. Here's how.
Where is Paul Walker's car in GTA 6?
To find Paul Walker's Fast and Furious Mitsubishi in GTA 6, you need to head towards Vice Beach, to the east of Vice City. The car is locked in a garage on Vespucci Island, one of the Rialto Islands to the west of Vice Beach. You can see the exact location marked on the map above.
You'll have to break into the garage and steal the car, which is actually a lot easier than it sounds, but I've got more details on that below.
As you'd expect, the Mitsubishi handles really well and hits high speeds, so it's one of the best GTA 6 cars you can get your hands on, especially in the early game, for free, and without picking up too much heat.
How to steal the Fast and Furious car
To steal Paul Walker's GTA 6 car, head to the garage and break in. This triggers an alarm, but you can switch that off pretty quickly on the wall to your left as you head in. Open the garage door here too, break into the car, hotwire it, and drive away - simple as that.
There are a few additional details to note here, though, that make this experience easier or better for you overall.
You can break into the garage without setting off the alarm by waiting until you get the Snap Gun in Chapter 3, but you really don't need this if you turn off the alarm fast enough.
You can break into the car easier with the Slim Jim obtained from Moses at the beginning of Chapter 2. You don't need this, but it will prevent the car alarm going off, which itself might avoid police presence, but you shouldn't have too much of a problem there anyway.
With this in mind, my top tip is to steal the car just before visiting Moses for the first time at the start of Chapter 2, if you haven't already. Take it to Moses as your first steal, and he'll register it to you for free, saving you a few thousand dollars.
For more on car ownership in GTA 6, which can be done at any Pay 'n' Spray for a cost, check out our guide to GTA 6 personal vehicles.
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After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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