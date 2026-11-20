The developers have spoken out about these concerns, with animation programmer Nestor Uriarte admitting he's "worried about getting laid off" even after "working on the biggest game of all time" – you know, Grand Theft Auto 6.
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 writer Jennifer Svedberg-Yen has something to say on the matter, too, sharing her thoughts over on Instagram. "99 Metacritic score. Multiple award nominations before it even released. Massive sales and player engagement. Incredible amounts of tangible and intangible value creation," she writes.
"Yet the team is worried about layoffs. So, who receives the lion's share of the profits from their labor?"
Sadly, as Svedberg-Yen describes, "Not the vast majority of the creative team. One of the issues that happens when people creating the value do not receive a proportionate amount of that value. In finance, we call that value extraction."
"I sincerely hope the Rockstar team is successful in unionizing," the writer concludes. "Layoffs during lulls in development cycles would work a lot better if teams were properly paid for the value they create, not just one-time, but throughout the life of the thing they created."
While that's certainly true, it's unfortunately not always the reality – and that's precisely why Svedberg-Yen is rooting for unionization.
Just a day or so ago, she detailed how the industry "is eating itself" amid layoffs and studio closures, saying, "A lot of what's happening really breaks my heart." It's hard to not let it break your heart, honestly, as, again, it's not just Rockstar.
Here's hoping that everyone lands on their feet at the end of it all – and that studios take notes from the likes of Nintendo's late president Satoru Iwata, who wisely said "employees who fear that they may be laid off" will never produce the same results as those who don't.
Check our GTA 6 review to see what we feel about one of the biggest new games this year, or browse through our handy GTA 6 guide for even more about Rockstar's huge release.
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After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
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