Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's writer and Sandfall Interactive's former narrative lead, Jennifer Svedberg-Yen, thinks the game industry is "eating itself" and "losing so much institutional knowledge" through mass layoffs and studio closures.
"I look around the game industry. A lot of what's happening really breaks my heart. I feel that the industry is eating itself. I feel that we are losing so much institutional knowledge. We're making it extraordinarily difficult for a younger generation of developers to have formative experiences. There's so much disruption in the industry right now," she says in an interview with GamesBeat.
"I come from an investment background. My original background was in private equity. I've seen that side. It frustrates me, because I think about it as, to use an agricultural analogy – in the past we've over-harvested the soil. We've tried to extract everything we can from the land. What we really need to do is cultivate the land. We need stewardship over the land. That means not over-harvesting. That means reinvesting in the land, in making sure there are nutrients put back into the land, so we can grow bigger and better things. I feel that we are not doing that as an industry," she adds.
Svedberg-Yen's not content with watching the chaos unfold, though. The award-winning writer is now working to set up a narrative investment fund to help developers along "between the seed stage and going to publishers." As she explains, many smaller creators need to develop a demo before pitching their games to publishers. "But to make a demo you need money. To get money you have to go to publishers." Her investment fund will hopefully help devs crack the "chicken and egg question," and minimize risk at the earliest stages of production.
"I'm not trying to compete with publishers," she says. "But I'm trying to find a way to work with them to get us back on solid ground. Above all, I really would like to champion other people and other creatives to have a chance to pursue their dreams, have a chance to make the games they want to make."
Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.
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