Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has sold 8.7 million copies and made $366 million, analyst says, and that's despite the "Game Pass cannibalization"

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has sold 8.7 million copies and generated $336 million in revenue since its launch last year, with the majority of sales on Steam despite being on PC Game Pass.
A post by Alinea Analytics breaks down how the last few Game of the Year award winners – Elden Ring, Baldur's Gate 3, Astro Bot, and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – have sold across their various platforms.
As one of the biggest games ever made, Elden Ring naturally leads with $2 billion from 36.4 million copies sold, and Baldur's Gate 3 isn't too far behind with $1.2 billion from 23.2 million copies sold. Meanwhile Astro Bot made $291 million across 4.7 million copies sold, which is natural being an exclusive and being a sadly niche genre (bring back platformers being the top genre I beg you).
However, unlike the other three games, Clair Obscur was also available for 'free' to Xbox Game Pass subscribers until last week, and during that time it brought in 4.3 million players across Xbox consoles and PC Game Pass users. This naturally had an impact on Xbox sales through what Alinea calls "Game Pass cannibalization", with only 5.5% of sales coming from Xbox users, but this didn't really seem to affect PC sales too much, as 58.8% of sales came from Steam users.
Meanwhile, Circana analyst Mat Piscatella says the game is "a great example of a game where its sales potential was likely increased because of its inclusion in a subscription service."
As more people got to try the game with the subscription fee as the only barrier to entry, word of mouth will surely grow. So sure, 4.3 million people experienced the game without buying it, but that doesn't mean that 4.3 million people would buy the game outright otherwise.
Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
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