Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 writer Jennifer Svedberg-Yen says that Sandfall Interactive simply made the RPG they wanted to exist.
As the world moves into what will undoubtedly be this year's big award winner, GTA 6, fans of last year's record-breaking game of the year Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 got the sad news that Svedberg-Yen had departed Sandfall Interactive. The story she led for the title resulted in it winning Best Narrative – one of the 13 awards the game was nominated for at last year's edition of The Game Awards (the highest in the show's history) – so naturally it was a bit of a blow to the fans of the game knowing the next game presumably won't have her on board.
This news was confirmed in an interview with GamesBeat where Svedberg-Yen spoke about her experience making the game. As the "third person on the team" she notes that "It was always, from the very beginning, a narrative-focused game." She cites this as a reason the game turned out the way it did: "There was that consistency from the very beginning."
When asked if there was something the team was aiming for with this approach, Svedberg-Yen says "We make the game that we want to play, the game we wish existed. We write the stories that interest us, that we find compelling. We write the characters that we find compelling. "
And while "other people had to consider market-type things," she notes that all she had to was think "what would be an interesting premise. What are the philosophical and emotional places that you could dig into and explore? What are the things that resonate for me, having gone through my various life experiences?"
Clearly, this approach worked out pretty well for the game, and is testament for what a strong creative vision can do for a game. Which is naturally a lot easier for a smaller team who doesn't have to answer to a massive publisher or shareholders.
Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
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