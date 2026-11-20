To get into the Kingpin Bowling Alley safe in GTA 6, you can either obtain the safe code, which is far harder than it sounds, or you can blow it open, but you'll have to wait until Chapter 3 to do it that way. To help you choose, I'll explain both methods of getting into the safe below, including how to get the GTA 6 bowling alley safe code. Whichever road you go down, it'll help you save up some cash and get back on your feet - and take down a few of those pesky Kolt gang members while you're at it.
GTA 6 Bowling Alley safe code
The GTA 6 Bowling Alley safe code is 0300. To find it for yourself, you need to go to Brooks Boatworks, as hinted at in the notepad next to the safe.The safe code is on a map on the wall in one of the buildings there, as marked on the image above.
By the time the bowling alley is mentioned, Brooks Boatworks should be marked on your map as another location held by the Kolt crew, and you may have even raided it already. Whether you've been there or not, the map is found on the wall of an office in the raised buildings to the east of the area, and you can find two other GTA 6 safe codes on this map, too.
You'll have to fend off a lot of Kolt members at both the bowling alley and the boatworks, so make sure you've got some decent GTA 6 guns to hand, and certainly as much Zombix as you can carry. You'll find more at each location, too, so keep an eye out.
How to plant explosives on the GTA 6 bowling alley safe
You'll also see the option to plant explosives on the GTA 6 bowling alley safe, but if you haven't got the right explosives to hand, the option is grayed out. Unfortunately, this option requires reaching the Credit Check mission in Chapter 3, at which point you unlock the ability to buy sticky bombs from Ammu-Nation. Check out the full GTA 6 mission list to see how long you have to go.
Your best bet, therefore, is to open the GTA 6 bowling alley safe using the code, and at least you can even do that without ever entering the boatworks, thanks to us.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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