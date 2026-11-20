The Grand Theft Auto series has a propensity for memorable protagonists. Tommy Vercetti in Vice City, CJ in San Andreas, and Niko Bellic in 4 are key to what makes their respective entries so beloved. The same is true for Michael, Franklin, and Trevor regarding 5, and it should come as no surprise that GTA 6 pays an all-too-appropriate nod to the trio who led the previous entry in the series.
While driving around Leonida and enjoying the podcast Vice City True Stories, you'll eventually start hearing about a few familiar names. It's a true crime podcast, because of course it is, and one of the subjects is a certain bank heist you'll know plenty about if you've completed the main story of Grand Theft Auto 5.
Specifically, Trevor's pal Wade Hebert, and the suspicious deaths of Floyd and Deborah. The hosts are skeptical of his connection to Trevor, and how protective he was of Trevor's two partners in crime. A whole segment's been clipped on Twitter by DiscussingFilm if you can't play just now.
"Could it be that the photograph was actually of three dangerous criminals? Criminals who knew how to handle a knife or a gun?" the host ponders. "Taking out Floyd and Deborah might have been as easy for them as it is for me to take no notice of failed auditions or final demands for payment."
Oh, you don't know the half of it. These three men made Los Santos their playground, and they did it over and over again for years - though for you it would've been a much shorter period of time.
"There were so many more questions about Michael, Franklin, and Wade's BFF," she continues. "What did Wade mean about robbing all them banks?"
What did he mean, indeed. It's a delightfully meta way to tie the two games together, setting things up for further elaboration whenever Rockstar wants to go deeper. Since the game has podcasts, I hope the intention is to continue recording episodes and keep the radio selection updated.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
When you have over two billion US dollars in revenue right at launch, that kind of investment seems easy. Even if that's not what happens, it's good someone's scoping out the activities of those three. They aren't to be trusted, no matter how friendly they can come across.
Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.