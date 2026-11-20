Generative AI has been in the limelight for some time now, with many fearing what effect it could have on game development and employment – including Capcom veteran and Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami, apparently.
Speaking with Inven Global in a new interview, he says he sometimes wishes that the highly controversial technology would altogether disappear – not just from the video game industry, but from the world in its entirety.
This makes sense, seeing as gen AI is now just about everywhere, from creative spaces to more technical areas like those involving coding or other forms of math and sciences. But, it's probably not going anywhere.
That's probably why Mikami actually uses it himself, as he admits he's experimented with AI – and continues to do so, too.
Apparently, the legendary dev believes that utilizing the tech effectively can result in a higher-quality product without increasing the necessary budget. It, as the father of Resident Evil sees it, helps streamline production as well.
That's not to say that Mikami's own new company, Unbound Studio, isn't overall "human-driven," though.
It is, according to Mikami, but it's difficult to consider, I suppose. It's different than what Shift Up CEO Kim Hyung-tae says during the same interview – that Stellar Blade: Blood Rain is "handmade from start to finish" but still features AI – but the core of the whole 'AI is bad but I'm still using it' sentiment shines through similarly.
Mikami does acknowledge the risk that the tech possibly poses to devs in the future, however.
He's concerned that some five or ten years on, we could enter an era where devs actively lose their jobs to gen AI. It's an incredibly valid concern, all things considered (especially when you take the widespread layoffs ravaging the industry recently into account), but it does beg the question… Why use it, then? Would it not be contributing to his theorized problem?
I guess it's hard to pinpoint – it may just be the fact that AI is popping up everywhere now.
Kim himself thinks that working entirely without the worrisome tech isn't really feasible anymore as it's used in everything throughout development from simple quality assurance to more in-depth debugging. Sigh.
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After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
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