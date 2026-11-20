Stellar Blade: Blood Rain re-entered the limelight after its initial reveal late this summer with the arrival of a highly controversial music video full of generative AI content – a debacle that prompted Shift Up to reconsider its use of the contentious tech.
So, where does the team stand now? And what role does generative tech play in the Stellar Blade sequel? Well, according to Kim, all of the Blood Rain music video backlash birthed a new motto the devs now work by: "Handmade from start to finish." But, erm, it's important to note that this does not mean Shift Up isn't using AI at all.
It's still there for intermediate tasks, as he tells Inven Global in a recent interview. Think texture weathering applications, reducing polygon counters for performance, testing lighting, and organization.
At the end of the process, though, human devs refine everything to ensure their work stands out against entirely AI-generated projects. But, again, AI is indeed in the picture.
Kim says simply prioritizing "efficiency" and "productivity" during development isn't the way to go, however, emphasizing that Shift Up utilizes AI to bring a level of quality to games that's otherwise apparently not found – not to speed everything up for quicker releases.
He believes that games that do rely on AI for efficiency or productivity end up those that players regard as "slop" – you know, like the thousands that plagued Valve's latest Steam Next Fest and such.
Working entirely without the worrisome tech is not really feasible anymore, though (or so Kim thinks, anyway), as it's used in everything in development from simple quality assurance to more in-depth debugging.
So, to sum things up: Shift Up is evidently applying AI where it deems it appropriate, while still somehow prioritizing the whole "handmade" aspect of development. I'm not too sure this will calm the storm Blood Rain's music video spurred, but… Oh well.
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
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