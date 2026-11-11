All the Golden Joystick Awards 2026 winners revealed

The dust has settled in the wake of the Golden Joystick Awards 2026, which means a new batch of winners to celebrate. Votes have been tallied and counted across 25 categories, and those all-important trophies have been handed out, so read on to find out which of your favorites were victorious, and who's going home empty-handed.
While there were a couple of games that claimed a decent haul, this year differs from last year's Golden Joystick Awards, in which Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 romped home with basically every award it was nominated for. That kicked off an incredible run, in which developers Sandfall Interactive would become only the second-ever studio to secure a full sweep of the 'Big 5' gaming prizes for 2025.
But that's all ancient history now, and 2026 hasn't had the same kind of runaway frontrunner as last year did. That means that there's a massive spread of titles that have walked away with a prize today, from some of the year's biggest AAA hits to tiny indies that didn't let their size stop them from going toe-to-toe with the industry giants. Read on to find out who claimed the prize in each category, and who walked away with the night's top prize: Ultimate Game of the Year.
I'm GamesRadar's Managing Editor for news, shaping the news strategy across the team. I started my journalistic career while getting my degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick, where I also worked as Games Editor on the student newspaper, The Boar. Since then, I've run the news sections at PCGamesN and Kotaku UK, and also regularly contributed to PC Gamer. As you might be able to tell, PC is my platform of choice, so you can regularly find me playing League of Legends or Steam's latest indie hit.
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