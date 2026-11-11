I've wanted to play this anime-inspired farming RPG for years, and I might finally get my chance: "Porting work is actively happening behind the scenes"

It sounds like Fields of Mistria, a gorgeous indie farming sim and RPG oozing with '90s anime vibes, is finally coming to consoles, as its devs confirm they've been exploring "other platforms" since its 1.0 launch earlier this year and that "porting work is actively happening."
Even as someone who plays games exclusively on consoles, I rarely find myself unable to play something I really want to, or, at the very least, not for long. However, Fields of Mistria has been an exception. Ever since its early access launch in August 2024, I've been yearning to dive into this gorgeous indie, and was admittedly rather heartbroken when its 1.0 launch came and went this summer with no mention of it branching out from Steam. Needless to say, I'm thrilled at the inclusion of three crucial sentences in a new blog post shared by developer NPC Studio.
"We're excited to share that we are exploring opportunities to bring Fields of Mistria to other platforms!" the devs begin. "We know many of you have been asking, and we've heard you loud and clear. While we're not in a position yet to confirm specific platforms and timing, we can confirm that porting work is actively happening behind the scenes."
Say it with me – finally. As NPC Studio states there, there's no indication of when this port might launch or which platforms it will run on, but rest assured, it's on the way. It's the sort of game I've always thought would be perfect for Switch and Switch 2 – like Stardew Valley and games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Pokopia Pokopia prove, there's something very cozy about being able to take a life sim around on the go with you (or curled up in bed), so that's what I have my fingers crossed for here.
Elsewhere in the blog, NPC Studio confirms that "we have plans for new content coming to Fields of Mistria in 2027, and we're excited about what's ahead!" The devs aren't giving any hints here, but will "be able to share more details" after they've dealt with other priorities, such as bug fixes, performance improvements, and finishing off localizations for the game's supported languages.
I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
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