Stardew Valley update 1.7 is "looking to be the largest" yet, ConcernedApe says – and "it'll probably come out sometime next year"

We already know we'll be able to romance Clint and Sandy come 1.7, and that we'll get a new farm type with the update. It sounds big enough as is, considering just those elements and the other social features ConcernedApe has teased – but it's not just big, y'all.
According to the mastermind developer, it might just be the biggest that Stardew Valley has ever seen… even bigger than 1.5 and 1.6, which boasted added regions, festivals, and more.
He reveals as much during a recent Stardew Valley Symphony of Seasons concert at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, as posted over on Reddit by an attending fan.
After recalling how incredible his farming sim's growth has been, he mentions the patch that's on everyone's mind. "We're working on the 1.7 update, which is looking to be the largest Stardew Valley update ever," he says. "It's jam-packed."
ConcernedApe doesn't stop there, either. In his own words, "Clint and Sandy are just the tip of the iceberg – there's so much more in the update." He even drops a release hint: "You guys are in for a real treat, and it'll probably come out sometime next year."
Next year is just a couple of months away at this point, which means we could get the new Stardew Valley update a whole lot sooner than expected (should the stars align, of course).
There are a good few months in 2027, though – you know, a whole 12 of 'em – so there's no telling just yet whether or not we'll get 1.7 toward the start of the year or the tail end. I'll be keeping my fingers crossed for the former, but ConcernedApe's a busy guy.
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
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