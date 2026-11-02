Dragon Age: The Veilguard devs ignored "lots" of recommendations from the series' former boss, "so it was definitely a frustrating experience"

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is one of the more polarizing releases in the beloved RPG series' history despite largely positive reviews, with the writing and story in particular being the most contentious talking point among fans. If former series boss Mark Darrah could point to a reason, and if he carried himself with literally zero humility, he'd probably say it's because he left developer BioWare in 2021 and only served as a freelance consultant on Dragon Age: The Veilguard in the final stretch of development. The fact that he wasn't one of the project leads meant the developers were within their rights to simply ignore his suggestions, and according to Darrah, they frequently did do that.
"There were lots of things that I made recommendations on that were not listened to," Darrah tells Eldorado.gg. "And in fact, in some cases, I would make a recommendation, it was ignored, and then a different group that was also helping would make the same recommendation, and then it was listened to. So it was definitely a frustrating experience for me."
Dragon Age, not to mention Mass Effect and other BioWare franchises, are back in the news following EA's abrupt closure of the studio and cancelation of Mass Effect 5. And before you put the blame on any one game, developer, or team within BioWare, it's worth noting the recently completed $55 billion leveraged buyout of EA by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), private equity firm Silver Lake, and Jared Kushner's Affinity Partner.
After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.