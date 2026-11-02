How to Rob a Bank star Nicholas Hoult says his mask-wearing vigilante and Man of Tomorrow villain Lex Luthor have a lot in common

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Exclusive: Nicholas Hoult teases his upcoming heist-comedy and Superman sequel

Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor in Superman
(Image credit: DC Studios)
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Nicholas Hoult says his How to Rob a Bank vigilante character and DC villain Lex Luthor have a lot more in common than you'd think.

"For both of them, I think there's this element of, like, the end goal," Hoult tells GamesRadar+, when asked how Ryan and Lex Luthor compare. "They got so fixated on it. And that was what was really interesting about playing Luthor in Man of Tomorrow – I don't want to give too much away about the movie – but how James Gunn has written the character. There's a lot for Lex to try and understand about himself and the world. And so that was interesting to play."

In How to Rob a Bank, Hoult plays Ryan, the leader of a group of masked vigilantes (played by Pete Davidson, Anna Sawai, and Rhenzy Feliz) who are social media famous for their elaborate bank-robbing schemes. Ryan, either via YouTube video or livestream, gives pretty thorough instructions on how to rob a bank, evade police, and a plethora of other illegal activities. The key difference between Ryan and Lex Luthor, however, is that Ryan is doing it for the greater good. Lex, as we saw in James Gunn's Superman, is a bit more self-involved...

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Continues Hoult: "But I think it's fun to play characters that have got, like, this set goal and obsession because then it gives you a very clear path through the story and the scenes."

Man of Tomorrow sees Superman and Lex Luthor come together in order to defeat Braniac, a supervillain that the Man of Steel can't take on alone. Star Nathan Fillion previously said we’ll "learn more about who Lex Luthor is" in the upcoming DC sequel.

How to Rob a Bank hits theaters on November 13. Man of Tomorrow is out July 9, 2027. For more, check out our breakdown of all the upcoming DC movies and shows on the way in 2026 and beyond.

Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Entertainment Writer

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

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