How to Rob a Bank star Nicholas Hoult says his mask-wearing vigilante and Man of Tomorrow villain Lex Luthor have a lot in common

Nicholas Hoult says his How to Rob a Bank vigilante character and DC villain Lex Luthor have a lot more in common than you'd think.
"For both of them, I think there's this element of, like, the end goal," Hoult tells GamesRadar+, when asked how Ryan and Lex Luthor compare. "They got so fixated on it. And that was what was really interesting about playing Luthor in Man of Tomorrow – I don't want to give too much away about the movie – but how James Gunn has written the character. There's a lot for Lex to try and understand about himself and the world. And so that was interesting to play."
In How to Rob a Bank, Hoult plays Ryan, the leader of a group of masked vigilantes (played by Pete Davidson, Anna Sawai, and Rhenzy Feliz) who are social media famous for their elaborate bank-robbing schemes. Ryan, either via YouTube video or livestream, gives pretty thorough instructions on how to rob a bank, evade police, and a plethora of other illegal activities. The key difference between Ryan and Lex Luthor, however, is that Ryan is doing it for the greater good. Lex, as we saw in James Gunn's Superman, is a bit more self-involved...
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
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