Is Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 not indie "just because someone helped with marketing?" Palworld lead says the definition of an indie studio has become "so blurred"

There are some blurred lines in the industry around what counts as indie or AAA nowadays. Is it about funding? Or scale? It's a discussion that frequently ripples up, and now someone involved in Palworld has weighed in.
John 'Bucky' Buckley, the head of publishing and communications at Palworld studio Pocketpair, gives his two cents on Twitter, going into how the economics have become "so blurred." He points out, for instance, that Palworld is fully self-funded. Pocketpair has no outside financial influence. Hence, the company believes it is indie by nearly any definition.
But where is the line if someone is taking outside money – often a necessity to get the project off the ground to begin with? "For me, creative independence is probably the most important factor. If a studio has genuine creative freedom, then I think it’s fair to consider them independent," he writes.
"If another entity is exerting creative pressure or making decisions for a studio, then I think that independence becomes questionable," he adds. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 comes up in the replies, because the release that courted some discourse after being nominated for Best Indie Game at The Game Awards despite the devs using an outside publisher.
Buckley points out, though, that if the assistance is purely on the marketing side, is it fair to force the AAA distinction? "Is it really fair to say E33 isn't indie just because someone helped with marketing?" he asks, before pointing to another big example: "Can we really say 'Stardew [Valley] isn't indie because Chucklefish helped out with some marketing years ago?' I think there's a lot of nuance to the label now."
Stardew is a huge franchise by now, with an official tour for the soundtrack, and yet the core game is still handled by ConcernedApe and a small team. It varies by degrees, but in Buckley's mind, it comes down to one abiding principle.
"Creative control is king," Buckley states. It's hard to argue, even if it's also sometimes hard to distinguish the team's dynamic from the outset.
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Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
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