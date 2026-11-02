CD Projekt Red is building the Avengers of RPGs – the house of Cyberpunk 2 and The Witcher 4 adds 3 former Kingdom Come: Deliverance leads to the mix

The first of the triumvirate of devs from Warhorse Studios actually made the jump over to Geralt of Rivia's domain back in November 2025, per LinkedIn. Karel Kolmann, a lead gameplay designer who worked on both Kingdom Come installments, is now at CD Projekt Red as a senior quest designer and has been for exactly one year.
Next to follow him was Zdeněk Glatz, a former lead level designer on Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 who also contributed to the first game and helped sculpt the DLC. In May 2026, he stepped into the role of senior open-world designer within CD Projekt Red's machinations.
Lastly (for now), it's Zbyněk Zelinka, a lead technical designer at Warhorse who's now a senior gameplay designer for the home of Geralt and Cyberpunk 2077. He only joined properly in October, and he's got the least time at Warhorse of the three here, at seven years and ten months.
The other two are over eight years in their tenures for Henry of Skalitz. With so many years spent at one studio - a genuine rarity in the industry - I can very much imagine they were ready to try something different and expand their skillsets.
There's no telling right now what they've actually worked on, but since the remaster of The Witcher 3 has now shipped, and the Songs of the Past DLC is coming quite soon, it seems pretty likely at least one of them is working on The Witcher 4 and Cyberpunk 2. Their expertise and talents will be an asset to whatever those teams are putting together; it's just a bummer we might be waiting a while still to see what they've all been up to.
Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
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