GTA 5 lead Ned Luke never got the whole script as Rockstar only sends it "in pieces" – but what he did get still left him with over 3,500 pages

GTA 5 lead Ned Luke has revealed that his version of the GTA 5 script for playing Michael De Santa was 3,500 pages alone.
In an episode of Luke's podcast, The Final Mission, with GTA 5 co-stars Rob Bogue (Steve) and Julian Gamble (Davey), the trio of actors discussed some of the secrecy surrounding the game. Bogue and Gamble recall shooting their scenes in the game out of order, with long breaks between filming. Bogue recalls having "no real sense [of] where we are in the story" during the process, with Gamble adding, "You're not seeing a whole script."
This then prompted Luke to retrieve his version of the script, which he had compiled over time, from the initial stages through the final recordings. Luke notes, "It's like 3,500 pages," while holding a massive stack of paper. Bogue asked why he kept them, quizzing if he knew it'd be a big deal, to which Luke responded, "Of course, because I was like a gamer guy, so I knew it was going to be big."
Luke also notes that the project was called "Paradise" in the scripts – with the game called "Rush" when he auditioned for it. He also says, "We didn't have a script, you know, it just came to us in pieces."
Meanwhile, Bogue adds that everyone's individual pages were watermarked to prevent leaks, while recounting a story in which the wind sent his script flying through the streets of New York, and he was only able to find three of the 25 pages. He recalls thinking, "Oh my god, that's it. I'm done."
And with 13 years between entries, and a ton of extra content packed into GTA 6, one can only imagine how long the scripts for the yet-unnamed actors playing Jason and Lucia will be.
Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
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