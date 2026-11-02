Woot drops Nintendo Switch 2 price just days before Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake

The Nintendo Switch 2 is the talk of the town this week, not just because stock hunters are ready and waiting for its first special edition release but also while we count down the final days until its biggest release of the year so far.
Ocarina of Time remake is going to send everyone back to the '90s on November 5, but if you're not holding out for more Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch 2 stock, Woot's getting upgraders there for $30 less this week. The Nintendo Switch 2 has droppedfrom $499 to $469 at the Amazon-owned retailer, but this one's going to move fast. I've previously only ever seen discounted refurbished units on these shelves and even they typically sell out before the day is done.
Refurbished handhelds swallow up this shelf space every now and then, with the most recent offering landing back in October. Combining an on-screen discount with an additional discount tied to its gaming event, customers could grab renewed devices for as little as $409.
That was a perfect storm of savings we see typically once or twice a year. If you're upgrading your handheld ahead of Ocarina of Time (while still spending as little as possible), Woot's current Nintendo Switch deal will get you there for $50 less than the hard-to-find special edition release.
The discount is our GamesRadar+ Deal of the Day for November 2, but judging by the speed at which renewed offers have flown off the shelves at Woot it's not expected to last much longer. Unless you're holding out to roll the dice on Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals, time is of the essence here.
Unfortunately, there's a sad side to this story. While previously enjoying a $10 discount on physical pre-orders, both Amazon and Walmart have now run out of stock on the textured foil Ocarina of Time remake cart. If you want that physical case, you're now looking at the full $69.99 at Best Buy.
Managing Editor of Hardware at GamesRadar+, I originally landed in hardware at our sister site TechRadar before moving over to GamesRadar. In between, I've written for Tom’s Guide, Wireframe, The Indie Game Website and That Video Game Blog, covering everything from the PS5 launch to the Apple Pencil. Now, i'm focused on Nintendo Switch, gaming laptops (and the keyboards, headsets and mice that come with them), PS5, and trying to find the perfect projector.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.