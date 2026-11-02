What is the Fortnite pirate shop token and how to get it

The Fortnite pirate shop token is currently the talk of the town, as it represents an incredible piece of plundered loot to tie in with the piracy-themed mini-season. If you're lucky enough to find this extremely rare token during Fortnite Treasure Hunters, then you'll be able to plunder the item shop by claiming almost everything available there for free during a two week period, making this one of the most valuable rewards ever! To bring you up to speed, I'll explain how to get a pirate shop token in Fortnite and how rare it actually is.
How to get a Fortnite pirate shop token
Currently, the only way to get a Fortnite pirate shop token is to keep opening chests in the game, as it is a random loot drop. It comes from standard chests, so you don't need to track down rare ones, and you'll know if you've found an item shop token as the chest will glow and shake for several seconds before exploding with a "YOU FOUND PIRATE SHOP ACCESS" message appearing across the screen.
If you're lucky enough to discover this you'll actually receive two items – PIRATE SHOP ACCESS (2026) and PIRATE SHOP ACCESS (2027). The first needs to be activated by December 15, 2026, while the second will become available next year, and once redeemed they allow you to claim anything sold for V-Bucks in the Fortnite Item Shop for free for 14 days. This excludes passes levels, gifting, and real money bundles, and you can only claim one free sidekick you don't own already, but otherwise you can absolutely stuff your locker with a huge amount of free cosmetics!
Naturally for such a valuable reward, the Fortnite pirate shop token is incredibly rare and at the time of writing only one player has reportedly found it. You can increase your odds of discovering a token by playing with friends, as if one member of a duo, trio, or squad finds this elusive item then everyone else in the group will also receive it. Otherwise, all you can do is continue searching as many chests as possible and keeping everything crossed – good luck and happy hunting!
Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 1,000 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.
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