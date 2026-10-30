The best M4 builds in MW4

The best M4 loadout can take many shapes, and I'm of the opinion there’s no definitive answer. It all depends on how you play, and what kind of game mode you're playing in. Despite heated debates about which MW4 assault rifle is the best, I have a soft spot for the M4, one of the most iconic modern weapons, a Modern Warfare series mainstay and one best MW 4 guns if you tune it right.
I've got a few options here from a run and gun build to mid and long range builds. Scroll down to see my suggestions.
M4 run-and-gun build
Muzzle: FSS IS300 Heavy Silencer
Laser: Bruen 22-LPW Bright Hip Laser
Vertical Grip: GW Domi-9 Short Grip
Magazine: 60-Round Drum
Stock: No Stock
There’s something uniquely cool about turning an assault rifle into an oversized “tommy gun”, and the best M4 close-quarters loadout I’ve cooked does exactly that while also keeping it silent with the FSS IS300 Heavy Silencer (you can go loud if you want, though).
The three key attachments here are the Bruen 22-LPW Bright Hip Laser, the GW Domi-9 Vertical Short Grip, and the 60-Round Drum mag. This combo essentially turns it into a highly mobile weapon with good range, better hipfire accuracy, and even decent mobility. Finally, lose the optic slot and select No Stock for a nimbler build that can clear an entire room in a few seconds.
This balanced M4 mid range loadout keeps the class mobile, accurate, and lethal in all sorts of gunfights, though it might fall a bit short in long-range shootouts. My main goal was to improve mobility and ADS speed, and the SZ Gen.6 PEQ laser, 11.5” Shortline light short barrel, FSS Fireline angled grip, and ZLR Phase Skeleton Grip all take care of that.
You can do what you want with the optic slot, but make sure it doesn’t lower the ADS speed. At most, you’ll need a zoom level of around x2, so we went with the SZ Helios Holo, which just works really well with most guns in the game.
M4 long-range build
Barrel: 18” LE Crosswind Long Barrel
Muzzle: FSS IS300 Heavy Silencer
Ammunition: 5.56 NATO High Velocity
Optic: Cronen R808
Rear Grip: Schlager STB Sniper Grip
This M4 long-range loadout is all about building a silent weapon that can beam enemies from afar. I’ve gone with the FSS IS300 Heavy Silencer again; it’s just too good to ignore. What makes the build come together is the mix of the 18” LE Crosswind Long Barrel (much better range), the Schlager STB Sniper Grip for better accuracy when standing still or moving slow, and the 5.56 NATO High Velocity ammo to make those bullets fly faster.
Different players might prefer different sniper scopes or long-range sights, but we’re faithful to the Cronen R808, which is just visually clean and provides a x4 zoom that feels like more than enough for a tuned-up AR.
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Fran Ruiz is that big Star Wars and Jurassic Park guy. His hunger for movies and TV series is only matched by his love for video games. He got a BA of English Studies, focusing on English Literature, from the University of Malaga, in Spain, as well as a Master's Degree in English Studies, Multilingual and Intercultural Communication. On top of writing features, news, and other longform articles for Future's sites since 2021, he is a frequent collaborator of VG247 and other gaming sites. He also served as an associate editor at Star Wars News Net and its sister site, Movie News Net.
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