The best Han 86 builds in MW4

With Assault rifles continuing to dominate alongside SMGs in Warfare 4, a good Han 86 loadout will go a long way. Despite being the starting AR it's a reliable MW4 weapon worth investing in. The best Han 86 loadout will depend on what your playstyle, so I've got you covered with three Han 86 builds for very different situations, including a run-and-gun build, a mid-range and a long range build.
Han 86 run-and-gun build
Barrel: Han 86 Silenced 413mm
Laser: QFL-S4.5 Bright Hip Laser
Vertical Grip: Mire-50 Tac Grip
Magazine: 60-Round Drum
Stock: FR4 Retractable Stock
This Han 86 close range loadout involves turning it into a beefy SMG of sorts. First of all, you’ll want the Han 86 Silenced 413mm barrel to preserve damage while staying to stay as quiet as possible as you push into enemy territory. The 60-round drum magazine ensures you don’t run out of gas when several opponents are in front of you.
Finally, we looked for laser, vertical grip, and tactical stock picks that ensure a high level of mobility and hipfire accuracy, though it could theoretically be turned into a more balanced close-range build too. Just don’t waste an attachment slot on an optic here.
This Han 86 balanced loadout is all about quick and snappy aim with decent range and good handling for reliable performance in all sorts of firefights. The SA K556 16” Light Barrel, XRK Clutch-LS Dim ADS Laser, and XRK Justice II Grip help make the ADS time as fast as possible.
Meanwhile, the Mire-50 Tac Grip ensures recoil isn’t too much, and while you can go with another holo sight, I'm quite fond of the SZ Helios because of its zoom level and clean visuals.
Han 86 long-range build
Barrel: Hanbit Lightning-7 Heavy Long Barrel
Muzzle: ZLR Reverb90
Ammunition: 5.56 NATO High Velocity
Optic: Cronen R808
Rear Grip: Hanbit H86 Grip
The goal behind this Han 86 long-range loadout is turning it into a highly accurate AR, perfect for holding down positions without sacrificing its mid-range strengths. The ZLR Reverb90 and Hanbit Lightning-7 Heavy Long Barrel ensure it has high long-range damage without being too hard to control. We also put the Cronen R808 on it for long-range engagements, as anything above a 4x scope feels silly on an AR; it produces a small sniper glint, but you’re not playing sneaky with this build anyway.
Lastly, 5.56 NATO High Velocity ammo ensures the bullets are as fast as they can be. The Hanbit H86 Grip may not feel like a must here, but we’ve found it also helps with accuracy.
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Fran Ruiz is that big Star Wars and Jurassic Park guy. His hunger for movies and TV series is only matched by his love for video games. He got a BA of English Studies, focusing on English Literature, from the University of Malaga, in Spain, as well as a Master's Degree in English Studies, Multilingual and Intercultural Communication. On top of writing features, news, and other longform articles for Future's sites since 2021, he is a frequent collaborator of VG247 and other gaming sites. He also served as an associate editor at Star Wars News Net and its sister site, Movie News Net.
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