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Where to find and loot DMZ power regulators in MW4

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Power regulators are used to craft advanced equipment and you’ll need to look hard for them

Where to find and loot power regulators in MW4 DMZ
(Image credit: Activision)
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The power regulator in DMZ is a tricky thing to find. As an epic ingredient, its rarity is relatively high, and you aren’t even guaranteed drops in the correct locations, but below I'll show you where I've had more luck finding it than anywhere else. And, if you want to make advanced gear and equipment like night vision googles and railgun sentries, you're going to need to find a few.

Best power regulator location in DMZ

Best power regulator map location in DMZ

(Image credit: Activision)

Though it’s been reported power regulators can also spawn in other heavily guarded spots of the DMZ map, your best bet is to go into the Haneul Nuclear Reactor, as marked above.

This is a high-risk/level zone full of armoured NPC enemies on top of the expected high levels of radiation, so it’s highly encouraged that you gear up accordingly and bring hazmat suits, gas masks, and radiation blockers to make the incursion easier.

a power regulator in a red container MW4 DMZ

(Image credit: Activision)

That said, you can also rush into the ruined buildings and reactors to look for red containers (though power regulators can also spawn in other ones) and get out before the radiation becomes too much to endure. Again, the power regulator is a randomised piece of epic loot, so there are no guaranteed drops or specific containers, but I can tell you this is the best power regulator farming location I’ve found so far.

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How to craft power regulators in DMZ

How to craft power regulators in DMZ

(Image credit: Activision)

Alternatively, there’s a way to make power regulators without leaving the safety of the base of operations. DMZ players “only” need to grind towards the ‘Epic Ingredient Printing’ upgrade, which requires 100K in cash, 10 binding catalysts, 10 printed circuit boards, and 5 military composites. This may take a good while, so it’s not a simple early-game objective, but we’d say it’s worth investing in to make late-game grinds a bit softer.

After doing so, the power regulator can be crafted repeatedly with the 3D printer for 100 electronics and 3 printed circuit boards.

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Fran Ruiz
Fran Ruiz
Contributor

Fran Ruiz is that big Star Wars and Jurassic Park guy. His hunger for movies and TV series is only matched by his love for video games. He got a BA of English Studies, focusing on English Literature, from the University of Malaga, in Spain, as well as a Master's Degree in English Studies, Multilingual and Intercultural Communication. On top of writing features, news, and other longform articles for Future's sites since 2021, he is a frequent collaborator of VG247 and other gaming sites. He also served as an associate editor at Star Wars News Net and its sister site, Movie News Net.

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