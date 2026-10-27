Nintendo announces Indie World Showcase for tomorrow

A new Nintendo Indie World showcase will air on Wednesday, October 28, the company announced today.
First revealed in the Nintendo Today app (and still unmentioned on Nintendo socials), the latest Indie World showcase is currently thin on details. The lineup for these indie events is always a mystery, but it's also set to be a fairly short show, running for around 15 minutes. We also know that the show will start at 10am ET / 2pm GMT (due to the current time change gap).
Compared to traditional Nintendo Direct shows, Indie World showcases are obviously light on Nintendo IP, though the likes of Cadence of Hyrule, a rare collaboration with indie hit Crypt of the NecroDancer, means we can never truly rule out some kind of crossover.
But, as ever, the focus is on third-party games from smaller developers. I suspect many people will also be focusing on the DLC for Hollow Knight: Silksong, Sea of Sorrow, as Silksong itself had a major Nintendo showcase presence in the past and, even post-release, Silksong fans can't resist a desperate theory.
Of course, it's not been that long since the last 'full' Nintendo Direct, either. Last month's showcase revealed Metroid Ravenous for the first time along with Kirby and the World Beyond, the former being set to arrive in January, and the latter (Kirby's first open world game) scheduled for Spring 2027. The day before it, we were also treated to a totally separate Zelda Direct, showcasing footage from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake which is set to arrive on Switch 2 next week.
Be sure to keep up with our roundup of new games coming this year and beyond to see what releases are on the horizon.
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Austin has been a game journalist for 12 years, having freelanced for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, IGN, Sports Illustrated, and more while finishing his journalism degree. He's been with GamesRadar+ since 2019. They've yet to realize his position is a cover for his career-spanning Destiny column, and he's kept the ruse going with a lot of news and the occasional feature, all while playing as many roguelikes as possible.