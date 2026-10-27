Assassin's Creed and Halo veteran who served as Mass Effect 5's art director says it's "heartbreaking" to see the team BioWare built split apart: "We were good at this"

News
By
Published

"In nearly 30 years in this industry, I’ve rarely seen a group so tightly knit, so experienced, and so good at working together"

Mass Effect 5
(Image credit: BioWare)
0

Former Halo and Assassin's Creed artist Nicolas 'Sparth' Bouvier has revealed that he served as the art director for the Mass Effect franchise until BioWare's closure.

BioWare announced last week that it is closing down, months after EA was acquired by private investors and effectively said out loud that cuts were on the way.

On top of the studio's closure, the Mass Effect 5 project in development at the studio was canceled. This was later revealed to be Mass Effect Universe as a leaked trailer made its way to the web shortly after the announcement, which in turn caused even more fan outcry, as the trailer looked to be cooking up something promising.

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

In a thread on Twitter, Bouvier – who was a senior artist on the original Assassin's Creed, as well as the 343-era Halo games – says "in light of last week’s news about BioWare’s closure," he was choosing now to reveal that "from April until last week, I was the art director of the Mass Effect franchise." He adds, "It was a privilege to work alongside such a talented team, with the shared ambition of exploring new creative territories while staying true to the legacy and spirit of the Mass Effect trilogy."

"Knowing that this work will never see the light of day is truly heartbreaking," Bouvier continues, saying, "We were good at this. We really were. I'm thinking about the team, the talent, what we could have achieved."

He adds, "In nearly 30 years in this industry, I've rarely seen a group so tightly knit, so experienced, and so good at working together," before concluding that he is "honored to have been part of it."

Mass Effect 5 lead says outpouring of support following BioWare closure "means so much to us," but is looking on the bright side: "At least I don't have to call in sick when GTA 6 comes out"

Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
Contributor

Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. &quot;Humans need to be involved in the initial step of turning zero into one. That will never change&quot;
    1
    JRPG vets say humans will always need to "turn zero into one," but AI "can improve efficiency"
  2. 2
    Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced is getting its "final major update" this week
  3. 3
    Mass Effect 5 was Journey composer's "biggest dream project" – here's 20 minutes of music he created
  4. 4
    Microsoft is looking to cut over a quarter of the whole company in new voluntary buyout program
  5. 5
    My PS2 is officially 26 years old, but my all-time favorites still hold up on it in 2026