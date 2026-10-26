Cyberpunk 2077 player recreates Kingsley's build from Edgerunners season 2 in-game, and it's so OP you can kill most enemies using nothing but your fists

After years of waiting, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 arrived last week, and it's every bit the bright, vivacious exploration of Night City I hoped it'd be. One of the more memorable characters is Weak Kingsley, a well-built mercenary, and after someone managed to replicate his stats in Cyberpunk 2077, it's clear he's just a tad overpowered.
A former hotshot in the dystopian metropolis, Weak was eventually knocked off the food chain of violence and became a Solo who exists on the fringes. Regardless, he's managed to keep himself well-equipped, no easy feat considering most of his body is cyberware.
The YouTuber KhrazeGaming decided to explore what Weak is actually bringing to the table by piecing together his full loadout from when he was at the peak of his powers. Spoilers: things go a little too well.
Weak's main weapon is a special revolver that unleashes lightning with each bullet. This gun, called Coronation, is a highly upgraded version of the Burya, using multiple mods to create the desired firepower.
You sacrifice some overall damage, but the combination of bullets and electricity you can chain between enemies more than makes up for it. Khraze points out in his video that once you get the hang of the exact amount of charge you need, you'll see lightning bounce across groups of adversaries in a glorious display of destruction.
Who needs secondary weapons when you have 'Dan' and 'Ger' built-in; gorilla arms are the backup, and you can use those to chain takedowns and wallop whomever you're facing. These are built by focusing on blunt damage in the skill tree, complemented by the Quake ability, which is bolstered by AfterShock and Ripple Effect.
The video outlines the specifics of the Cyberware and such that help tie everything together. The result is ludicrous. Quite literally barreling through enemies like they're nothing. Weak was once called King, and that version clearly still exists in him. Going to be tough for Edgerunners season 3 to top this.
Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
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