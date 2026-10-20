CD Projekt Red confirms Cyberpunk 2077 is getting Edgerunners 2 content, with update 2.5 bringing a "new dual-wielding playstyle"

In the vein of No Man's Sky, CD Projekt Red has turned Cyberpunk 2077 from one of the most disastrous launches in gaming history into one of the most beloved games ever made. And just like No Man's Sky, this is partly thanks to the developers seemingly being unable to simply stop updating the game. One of the biggest free updates came along Cyberpunk Edgerunners' first outing, which added a number of new weapons, gear, and some new gigs, and four years later, CD Projekt Red is repeating the trick.
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 released today, and the Studio Trigger Netflix anime series introduces a brand-new cast of characters and tells an entirely new story in Night City. So, since the Edgerunners content in the game won't be applicable, CD Projekt Red has confirmed there's a new update based on Edgerunners 2 coming later this week, on October 22.
In a post on Twitter, the Cyberpunk account advertised the 2.5 update with new key art showing V standing alongside one of Edgerunners 2's quartet of protagonists, Weak Kingsley, ammid a shootout. Alongside this news, in a post on the Cyberpunk website, CD Projekt Red confirmed a new episode of REDstreams will air tomorrow on October 21 at 5pm CEST (4pm BST | 11am ET | 8am PT).
While details are scarce at the moment, the website does drop two tidbits of info, namely, "cyberware customization" and "a new dual-wielding playstyle" coming to the game. Based on the first Edgerunners update, I have to imagine some new gigs are part of the package, or at the very least, some cosmetics based on the characters leading the new anime series.
Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
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