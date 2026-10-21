Cyberpunk loremaster confirms year of Edgerunners 2 despite creator originally saying it's a "spoiler"

CD Projekt Red loremaster Patrick Mills has revealed which year Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 is set in.
"Ok so the thing is that I am seeing a lot of people assuming s2 takes place before 2077 but it doesn't, it takes place in 2078," Mills clarified on Bluesky. "Moving things forward, time doesn't stop in Cyberpunk."
Mills added, "There's stuff in there that points to this but we never made it explicit."
The 'stuff' in question has already been picked apart – including Arasaka's lower standing in Night City (likely a direct result of the actions of the player in Cyberpunk 2077), Soulkiller being duplicated, and a larger passage of time seemingly passing since David's season 1 journey, which took place around 2076.
When I pressed Edgerunners creator Bartosz Sztybor on when Edgerunners season 2 was set, he said it is "a spoiler." He teased, "There are things in the story that will answer your question, but I don't want to make the statement that it's before 2077 or after."
Instead of needing to do some narrative digging, CD Projekt Red just spelled it out for everyone.
A second Cyberpunk game, codenamed Project Orion, is in the works – but no word yet on what part of the timeline that falls on. Cyberpunk 2077 has also been updated with Edgerunners 2 content, as well as adding the ability to dual-wield weapons. Nova.
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I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
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